VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

Nobel laureates, advocates advising G7 on women's rights

PARIS (AP) — Human rights advocates are meeting in Paris to discuss the strategy of the G7 group of industrialized nations for ending violence and discrimination against women.

French President Emmanuel Macron named 35 advocates to make recommendations and the group had its first meeting Tuesday. France took over the G7's presidency on Jan. 1, and Macron has said he wants gender equality to be a main focus.

Participants include three Nobel Peace Prize winners: Tunisian businesswoman Wided Bouchamaoui, Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad. Actress Emma Watson also is part of the group.

The advocates are addressing three main topics: combating violence against women, promoting girls' education and women's entrepreneurship.

France wants G7 leaders to adopt joint actions for women's rights at an August summit based on the group's recommendations.

