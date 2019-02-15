Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

High court won't consider Tennessee death row inmate's case

Updated 9:24AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won't hear the case of a Tennessee death row inmate who claimed his rights were violated when he was forced to represent himself at trial.

The Supreme Court said Tuesday it wouldn't hear the case of Tony Von Carruthers. Carruthers and an accomplice were arrested in 1994 and charged with robbing, kidnapping and murdering three people by burying them alive.

Carruthers went through several lawyers. Some asked to withdraw from the case after Carruthers threatened them.

Eventually the judge overseeing Carruthers' case told him that if he couldn't reconcile with his most recent lawyer he'd have to represent himself. After further threats, the judge told Carruthers he was responsible for his own defense, with two lawyers acting as advisers.

State and federal courts upheld that decision.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0