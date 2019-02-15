Trump criticizes California over lawsuit against border wall

VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing California's lead role in a multistate lawsuit challenging his emergency declaration to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump noted last week's decision by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Trump claims the "failed Fast Train project" was beset by "world record setting" cost overruns and had become "hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall!"

Trump complained about the lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco. He incorrectly identifies the plaintiffs as "16 cities." California and 15 other states are parties to the suit filed Monday that alleges that Trump's declaration is unconstitutional.

Trump declared an emergency to obtain wall funding beyond monies Congress approved for border security.