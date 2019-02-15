Mixed finish on Wall Street for stocks

VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street as losses for banks and consumer products makers outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.

A small loss for the S&P 500 Thursday broke a four-day winning streak for the benchmark index.

The market started lower after the government reported a surprise drop in retail sales in December, then clawed back much of those losses and drifted the rest of the day.

Coca-Cola dropped 8.4 percent after saying the strong dollar could slow its sales.

Cisco rose 1.9 percent after announcing a big stock buyback.

The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,745.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 103 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,439. The Nasdaq edged up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,426.