Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

Grassley praying Trump will sign border deal

Updated 10:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says he's praying that President Donald Trump will sign the border security deal into law to prevent a government shutdown.

Grassley was presiding over the Senate opening on Thursday when after the morning prayer, he added: "Let's all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so the government doesn't shut down."

Congress is expected to vote Thursday on the bipartisan accord to prevent another partial federal shutdown ahead of Friday's deadline.

The package funds several departments but does not provide $5.7 billion Trump was demanding for the wall with Mexico. Instead, it allows nearly $1.4 billion for border fences and barriers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged senators to approve it as "a compromise that no side will view as a perfect deal."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0