Grassley praying Trump will sign border deal

VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says he's praying that President Donald Trump will sign the border security deal into law to prevent a government shutdown.

Grassley was presiding over the Senate opening on Thursday when after the morning prayer, he added: "Let's all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so the government doesn't shut down."

Congress is expected to vote Thursday on the bipartisan accord to prevent another partial federal shutdown ahead of Friday's deadline.

The package funds several departments but does not provide $5.7 billion Trump was demanding for the wall with Mexico. Instead, it allows nearly $1.4 billion for border fences and barriers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged senators to approve it as "a compromise that no side will view as a perfect deal."