The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

Memphis distributor closing, about 400 jobs affected

MEMPHIS (AP) — A Memphis, Tennessee facility that distributes retail products for Verizon says it is closing.

News outlets report XPO Logistics Inc. said in a statement that it told employees Wednesday it will be closing its Verizon facility in June. A statement released by the union that represents XPO workers estimated that about 400 jobs will be lost.

The company said in a statement that the facility is closing due to a business decision by Verizon.

XPO says it plans to open a new facility in Memphis later this year that will create 80 jobs.

