You now have to be seen and heard to be successful

VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

From their TVs to their phones, consumers are bombarded with thousands of ads, videos and images that leave their eyes tired and your brand fighting for attention.

So how can you make your brand stand out? By developing an audio strategy focused on voice-search optimization and branded audio-content development that ensures voice assistants, like Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple Siri, find your brand.

Not all searches are equal. As such, treat your search engine optimization (SEO) strategy for voice differently than text search. ComScore has predicted that by 2020, 50 percent of all searches will be via voice and 30 percent of searches will take place without a screen.

Voice searches tend to be posed as questions and longer than the average one- to three-word text search. Think of the difference in how you search with a keyboard versus your voice. You may type “running shoes” in a Google search but ask, “Siri, what are the best running shoes for me?”

Your content needs to match both what your audience will search and how they will search it, including location-based and long-tail keywords that answer who, what, when, where, why and how questions about your brand, products and services.

You likely have a good handle on branded visual content. But what about branded audio content? It can be easier than you may think. If your company is like most, you already have a blog on your website. The average time a reader spends on a blog post is just 15 seconds, so how can you get more engaged users? Start to develop audio versions of this content. There are plug-ins available for many website content management systems that will convert your text to audio without you, or anyone in your company, having to pick up a microphone.

When repurposing blog content, also consider what social content could be repurposed and make audiograms a part of your strategy. Audiograms are short audio clips that overlay a still graphic. You can use audiograms when posting an image that may require more explanation, like an infographic. Or use the short clips to drive traffic to their longer form – either your blog or a podcast.

If you have the resources, creating a podcast is a great way to develop a more personal relationship with your target market. But if your company isn’t ready for a branded podcast, look at podcast ads. Podcast advertising is a quickly growing ad channel and for good reason. Ads on podcasts are often seen as nonintrusive and, therefore, more effective than traditional display ads. According to Nielsen, 70 percent of podcast listeners reported that ads brought a new product or service to their attention.

There is no one-size-fits-all audio-marketing strategy, but now is the time to keep your brand from falling silent in a new era of marketing.

Lead Generation Specialist for RedRover Sales & Marketing Strategy, Ashley Sullivan is a results-driven marketing professional with a passion for analytics and strategy development. Learn more at www.redrovercompany.com.