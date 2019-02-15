Shellaway named VU vice chancellor, general counsel

VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

Shellaway

Ruby Z. Shellaway, an attorney who has held key roles in higher education, federal government and in the private sector, has been named vice chancellor, general counsel and university secretary at Vanderbilt University.

Shellaway had served as the university’s interim general counsel since July 31, and was selected for the permanent role following a national search.

As vice chancellor, Shellaway leads the 15-member team of the Office of the General Counsel and the Office of Conflict of Interest and Commitment Management. While interim vice chancellor, Shellaway led transformation of the General Counsel Office to deliver increased responsiveness and efficiencies, which included hiring the office’s first legal operations chief to support and accelerate transformation.

Shellaway joined Vanderbilt in August 2015 as deputy general counsel. In that role, she advised university leadership on all key legal issues, including litigation, transactions and regulatory compliance.

Prior to joining Vanderbilt, Shellaway served as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2010-2015, where she advised the department on significant legal issues and novel legal questions related to civil rights and civil liberties. She also advised the Office of the General Counsel on budget and hiring, strategic planning and communications with senior department officials.

She served as the deputy managing counsel from February 2015 until joining Vanderbilt. While in this role, she coordinated a $30 million budget for the 150-attorney office, prepared the annual budget proposal and advised department leadership on hiring, human resources, facilities and recruiting.

Shellaway was previously an associate in the education practice group at the law firm of Hogan & Hartson – now Hogan Lovells – where her practice focused on representing and advising public school districts and higher education institutions. Following law school, she clerked for Judge James Robertson of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, and for Judge Judith W. Rogers of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Shellaway earned degrees in economics and law, jurisprudence and social thought, summa cum laude, from Amherst College in 2000, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She earned her law degree from Yale Law School in 2005, where she served as senior editor of the Yale Law Journal and executive editor of the Yale Law and Policy Review.

Satyshur joins as principal at Diversified Trust

Satyshur

Diversified Trust, a wealth management firm, has hired Robin Satyshur as a principal in the firm’s Nashville office.

Before joining Diversified Trust, Satyshur was founder and chief executive officer of Pendleton Square Trust Company, where she also served on its board of directors. Previously, she was the treasurer and chief operating officer of The Family Office in Nashville, overseeing the financial operations, trust administration, foundation management, estate planning, tax and financial reporting for the Turner family – founding family of the Dollar General Corporation.

She is a member of the Nashville Estate Planning Council and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants. She also is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

Nashville’s Reynolds joins Women Presidents’ Org.

Reynolds

The Women Presidents’ Organization, a peer advisory group for million-dollar-plus, women-led companies, has added Nashville’s Sharon Reynolds, president and CEO, DevMar Products, LLC, as its newest at-large member.

DevMar Products manufactures and distributes patent-pending technologies and environmentally responsible cleaning and safety products. The company partners with Fortune 500 firms including Marriott International, CoreCivic and HealthTrust to create safer and healthier work environments. The company also has a global distribution channel for janitorial supplies and office products.

In October, Reynolds was a recipient of the Women of Color Achievement Award presented by 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee and WPO in Nashville.

Requirements for membership to the WPO include annual revenue of at least $2 million ($1 million for service-based companies) and an ownership interest in the company.

Young Leaders Council announces 2019 Board

Young Leaders Council, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that has trained more than 2,600 men and women to effectively participate on the boards of nonprofit agencies for the past 34 years, has announced its board of directors for 2019.

The elected officers are:

• Joshua Livingston, Hancock Whitney Bank, chair

• Cyrus Farhangi, Wellpath, treasurer

• Sarah Rochford Benfield, HCA Healthcare, secretary

• Santi Tefel, Pinnacle Financial Partners, past chair.

Board members named are:

• Julia Bonner, Pierce Public Relations

• Kerri Zelenik Burton, Millennium Brokerage Group

• John Byers, Lockton Companies, LLC

• Danielle Dupriest, HCA Healthcare

• Meredith Eason, Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP

• Grant Ellis, Forum Six Financial

• Ann Taylor Holley, Covenant Partners

• Lauren Painter, Lee Company

• Annakate Ross, MP&F Strategic Communications

• Jade Sampson, AMSURG

• Concetta Smith, Belmont University College of Law

• Blair Smyly, Synovus

• Kyle Young, Amedisys, Inc.

• Nathan Sachs, Northwestern Mutual (board intern)

Ligon to manage new Pilkerton Franklin office

Ligon

Pilkerton Realtors has announced the opening of its fourth office, its first in Franklin, with veteran real estate agent Matt Ligon serving as managing broker. Pilkerton has its headquarters in Brentwood and two offices in Nashville.

Ligon joins Pilkerton from Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, where he managed the Franklin office for 19 years. A native of Franklin, he has been a Realtor since 1992. He was Williamson County Association of Realtor’s Realtor of the Year in 2011 and served as President of WCAR in 2013.

A second-generation Realtor, Ligon is a graduate of BGA and the University of Richmond.

Since opening in mid-January, the Pilkerton Franklin office has added 14 seasoned professionals, 13 of whom worked with Ligon previously at Zeitlin Sotheby’s. They are Melba Beasley, Jim Booth, Bre Brown, Sue Brunette, Patty Carter, Amy Feldhacker, Lois Lane, Jacqueline Roelke, Joy Shin, Chuck Simpson, Ann Skiera, John Taylor, Yee Yap and Dennis Zamojski.

MP&F welcomes Weaver as senior account executive

Weaver

Sandy Weaver, former senior marketing manager for the NHL’s Nashville Predators, has been hired as MP&F Strategic Communications’ newest senior account executive.

Weaver is a marketing professional with over 10 years of professional experience, specializing in the sports industry. She began her career with the Nashville Predators, working up the ranks from marketing intern to marketing associate, marketing coordinator, marketing manager and finally to senior marketing manager.

For the Predators, she was responsible for many facets of the marketing department, including the management of all social media accounts, the purchase and placement of media, and the purchase of giveaway materials that fans received.

She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2010 with a degree in marketing.

Perez

Also, at MP&F, Alex Perez as an assistant account executive. Perez has spent the last three and a half years in Washington, D.C., working at two government relations firms, Forbes-Tate Partners and Balch & Bingham, and for the Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources. Perez is a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in finance.

Launch Tennessee hires Mikels, Randolph

Mikels

Launch Tennessee, a public-private partnership that fosters entrepreneurship across the state, recently added two new hires, Allie Mikels and Shaun Randolph, to its team, enabling the organization to provide increased programming and resources to founders of all stages.

Mikels joins LaunchTN as commercialization manager, and Randolph as capital program manager. Both positions are new to LaunchTN.

Mikels will seek to expand the organization’s commercialization portfolio, working closely with various stakeholders and universities to deepen connections and delivering numerous resources to startups seeking to commercialize their technologies in Tennessee.

Randolph

Mikels recently graduated from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education and Human Development with a master’s degree in education. Before joining LaunchTN, Mikels was the associate director of Project Return, Inc., an organization that focuses on helping former prisoners enter back into their communities and the workforce.

Randolph will manage LaunchTN’s capital program, assisting entrepreneurs as they seek traditional and alternative forms of funding. He brings 10 years of experience in entrepreneurship and investment advising to the organization, most recently serving as managing director of SoTech Ventures, a Los Angeles-based company with a platform to help startups transfer technology assets between private and nonprofit corporate structures.