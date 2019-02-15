VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

Small and Diverse Business Forum. An interactive forum connecting small, diverse-owned businesses to major employers with a commitment to supplier diversity. Learn from procurement professionals from the Metro Nashville Airport Authority, Music City Center, Nashville Sounds, Nashville Predators, Tennessee Titans and more. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Ave. S. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fee: $25, includes lunch, parking and networking reception. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 16

Development in Nashville: Presentation vs. Change

Residents and neighborhood leaders will gather for a panel discussion. Panelists include Metro Councilman Fabian Bedne; Keith Benion, a co-founder of The Village Cultural Arts Center; Trey Bruce, board vice president of Historic Nashville Inc.; Gordon Stacy Harmon, chairperson of the Highland Heights Neighborhood Association as well as a member of the Metro Planning Think Tank; Lucy Alden Kempf, executive director of the Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County Planning Department; Nathan Weinberg, co-founder of North By NorthEast Development, an East Nashville infill developer; 9-11 a.m., Eastwood Christian Church, 1601 Eastland Avenue, Nashville. Information, registration

TUESDAY, FEB. 19

REIN Williamson County Lunch

Rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, ministorage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market and how they can help each other prosper. Elliston Place Soda Shop, 330 Mayfield Drive, Suite A5, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks available from Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers’ Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

With tax law changes, you may feel less prepared and uncertain about how these changes might affect you. Learn how to break down the details, so you’ll understand what has changed and how these changes impact you in 2019. Speakers: Price CPA’s and Financial Advisor. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free. Registration is required. Information

Maury Alliance

Dale Carnegie Workshop: Communicating with Different Personality Styles. Heritage Bank & Trust, 217 S James Campbell Blvd., Columbia. 8-10 a.m. Fee: $30 for members, $35 future member. Price includes breakfast provided by Puckett’s. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 21

Nolensville Business Luncheon

A lunch meeting to update members and the Nolensville business community on city issues and needs. Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Member $20, Nonmember $25. Information

Business Studio: Marketing Your Brand Through Creative Partnerships

Enjoy a panel discussion on the unique business advantages of creative marketing partnerships by walking through the branding story of Studio Bank. Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing and networking. Studio Bank, 124 12th Ave. S., Suite 400. 4-6 p.m. Information

FEB. 21-23

The Friends of the Fairview Public Library book sale

Fairview Public Library, 2240 Fairview Blvd. Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Saturday. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

State Eggs & Issues

Featuring: Senator Dr. Joey Hensley, Representatives Scott Cepicky and Michael Curcio. Memorial Building, 308 West 7th Street, Columbia. 6:45-8 a.m. Fee: $15 per person. Reservations required. Information

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall & Public Forum

Town Hall is designed to update chamber members and the general public on local issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Panel: Speaker of the House Glen Casada, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, Reps. Sam Whitson and Brandan Ogles. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

Gallatin Firefighters Benevolence Pancake Breakfast

An all-you-can-eat fireman breakfast with proceeds to support the emotional and physical needs for First Responders in the community. 7-11 a.m. Gallatin First Baptist Church, 155 E. Main Street, Gallatin. Fee: $7, under 3 free. All donations are tax-deductible. Information: 615 613-1353.

Metro Parks Health Fair

Parks and Recreation is hosting a Health Fair, Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, # 202, Antioch. This health fair will showcase various fitness programs and classes Metro Parks and Recreation has to offer. There will be tasting stations with health cooking demonstrations as well as fitness class demonstrations. Free event and open to all. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: 615-862-8902

Wine Women & Shoes

An event to support the YWCA’s Weaver Domestic Violence Center, the largest emergency shelter in the state of Tennessee, providing more than 17,000 nights of safety for women and children each year. This event features wine tastings from some of California’s top-rated vineyards, exclusive shopping, luxurious auction items, plus a special luncheon program with a celebrity performance. Music City Center, Karl Dean Ballroom. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $150 single ticket, $500 honorary circle, $2,500 girlfriend’s package (10 tickets with special perks). Information

FEB. 23-24

REIN Event

Systems for passive income – lease options – A to Z. Discover all the tricks of the trade to make Lease Options one of your most profitable real estate investing tools. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. Fee: $247 and up. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Parthenon Docent Class

If you are interested in being a volunteer docent at the Parthenon, giving public and educational tours join a docent class to learn how you can do this. The spring class will begin March 2 and continue for eight weeks through April 20. Information: 615 862-8434.

Kindergarten Readiness Fair

MPHD is hosting the 2019 Kindergarten Readiness Fair with MNPS. Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave., Nashville. Participants will be able to enroll their children for kindergarten. If immunizations or birth certificates are needed for registration, MPHD services will be available that day to help with the process. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 615 340-5616

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Musicians Corner Presents: Band Together

A musical event celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Abbey Road release. Proceeds benefit Musicians Corner, a nonprofit program that supports local artists while providing free public access to live music in Centennial Park. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville. 6-10 p.m. Fee: $20 and up. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Teen Driver Safety Program

This program focuses on impaired driving, distracted driving and general traffic safety. The four hour class is offered to high school teens that reside in any county. Registration is required. South Precinct, 5101 Harding Pl, Nashville. Information: 615-862-7738

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Salon@615

Greg Iles discusses his new novel, “Cemetery Road.” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:30 p.m. Additional event: Wednesday, May 1. Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, The Moment of Lift. Information