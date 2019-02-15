Touting Turner: Various reaction to his hiring

VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

Some of the comments about Vanderbilt’s hiring of Malcolm Turner as athletics director:

“Malcolm is the real deal. His experience at the highest levels of the sports industry will be an incredible asset to the Commodores. I think his extensive background in marketing, management and development, coupled with his operational know-how, will translate well to college athletics, and he’ll be able to have a big impact on our program out of the gates. I look forward to partnering with him to build on our successes and history of excellence and to continue to develop our students as top-notch athletes and successful leaders.”

-- Derek Mason, Vanderbilt head football coach

“We interviewed amazing candidates, but Malcolm’s commitment to excellence in education and player development resonated with me and set him apart from others. He was a standout candidate and is exactly what the Commodores need to continue a culture of success in the classroom and on the field.”

-- Shan Foster, YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee vice president for external affairs, former NBA and developmental league player and one of the most decorated athletes in Vanderbilt history

“Malcolm is a proven executive with deep expertise in multiple business disciplines including management, marketing and development across the sports landscape of teams, leagues, facilities and major events. He also carries a deep and personal commitment to education, evidenced by his own academic achievements and his extensive community service. His exceptional skills, combined with his passion for education and drive for excellence, will bring immense value not only to the Vanderbilt Commodores, but to the rest of the university and to the entire Nashville community.”

-- Nicholas S. Zeppos, chancellor, Vanderbilt University

“Malcolm was a unique candidate and is a perfect fit for taking Vanderbilt athletics forward. I’m excited to assist and support Malcolm as we write this next chapter in Commodores history.”

-- John R. Ingram, Vanderbilt University Board of Trust member

“Malcolm is an exceptionally talented executive and an all-around great person. The NBA benefited tremendously from his leadership, acumen and collaborative mindset – he’s one of a kind. He expanded the NBA’s development league in unprecedented ways to form the successful G League, and enhanced the league’s commitment to player, coach and staff development. I have no doubt he will bring that same commitment to excellence and impact to Vanderbilt’s athletics program.”

-- David Stern, NBA commissioner emeritus

“Malcolm is one of the smartest, most selfless leaders I’ve worked with. His knowledge of the various aspects of sport is matched by his passion for the foundational spirit of competition that fuels the industry. Your student-athletes are lucky to have him championing their pursuits and guiding their collegiate athletics experiences.”

-- Sarah Hirshland, CEO for the United States Olympic Committee

“Malcolm’s academic pedigree coupled with his deep experience and understanding of all things related to the sports industry make him uniquely qualified for this new role. He will be a fantastic representative for Vanderbilt University and will quickly become one of the most strategic thought leaders in college athletics.”

-- Gary Stevenson, president and managing director of Major League Soccer

“We know he will do a terrific job and provide the tremendous leadership he has displayed throughout his professional career. The Tour first became aware of Malcolm’s talent and potential when he was part of the inaugural PGA Tour Diversity Internship program in 1992 then moved into a full-time tournament official role at the Tour, and we’re proud that we were able to play a small role in getting his career in sports started.”

-- Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner

“Malcolm embodies the true spirit of teamwork – he’s been an incredible partner and collaborator throughout our unprecedented partnership with the G League as an entitlement partner. Through this relationship, I have been able to witness firsthand Malcolm’s role in the G League’s record growth…. I know he will bring the same drive and innovation to another partner we are extremely proud of – Vanderbilt University.”

-- Brett O’Brien, senior vice president and general manager, Gatorade

Source: Vanderbilt News