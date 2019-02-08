Levi Strauss plans to raise $100M in initial public offering

VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Well-known jeans company Levi Strauss & Co. says it plans to raise about $100 million through an initial public offering.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range has yet to be determined.

The San Francisco company said Wednesday it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. It may also use funds for acquisitions or other strategic investments.

Levi Strauss made its first pair of jeans in 1873. It was a public company from 1971 until 1985 when it was taken private in a leveraged buyout.

In its last year it earned $283.1 million on revenue of $5.58 billion.

The shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the "LEVI" ticker symbol.