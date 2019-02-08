Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

101st Airborne Division to welcome new commander

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell is welcoming a new commanding general.

The Army says in a statement that Maj. Gen. Andrew Poppas will relinquish command of the air assault division to Maj. Gen. Brian Winski in a Feb. 14 ceremony at the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Under Poppas' leadership, the 101st Airborne Division deployed soldiers around the world for combat, contingency and peacekeeping missions.

Winski served in the 101st Airborne Division for more than 12 years including as a division operations officer. His most recent assignment was in the Army Secretary's office as chief legislative liaison.

