VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

Nashville No. 10 in US for firearms seized at airport

Updated 7:29AM
MEMPHIS (AP) — Federal transportation officials say dozens of firearms were seized in Tennessee's largest airports last year, including 86 in Nashville.

Nashville International Airport ranked No. 10 in the country with 86 firearms seized at security checkpoints last year, Transportation Security Administration statistics show.

TSA says three smoke grenades were discovered in a checked bag at the Nashville airport Nov. 19.

Memphis International Airport had 47 firearms confiscated last year. That's up from 26 in 2017. TSA says the Memphis airport has one of the highest checkpoint firearm detection rates, per passengers screened.

TSA says 4,239 firearms were found at U.S. airport checkpoints in 2018, an increase of 7 percent from the previous year.

TSA plans a demonstration on the proper way to fly with a firearm Tuesday at Memphis' airport.

