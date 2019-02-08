Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

Nashville mayor to sign order to help LGBT-owned businesses

Updated 12:46PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Mayor David Briley has signed an executive order to help LGBT-owned businesses.

Briley's announcement Monday drew praise from officials from the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the Good Neighbors Festivals.

The mayor's office says the order allows for self-identification as an LGBT-owned business in registration documents related to procurement.

It also develops a process to acknowledge LGBT certification and allows the monitoring and tracking of LGBT-owned businesses contracted by Nashville's government.

Additionally, the order provides LGBT-owned businesses with similar programs and services to those offered to minority, service-disabled and women-owned businesses to ensure they're familiar with how to contract with the local government and what opportunities are available.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0