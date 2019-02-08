Tennessee taking applications for industrial hemp licenses

VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee residents who would like to grow industrial hemp have another week to apply for a license.

The state Department of Agriculture says the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. CST Feb. 15.

Tools to assist producers with planning markets, finances and production methods are available online , along with program reports from previous years and a list of licensed hemp processors. The industrial hemp grower application and more information are also available online.

The agency says that although industrial hemp was removed from the list of federal controlled substances, it is illegal to grow hemp without a license through an approved state program.