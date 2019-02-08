Middle Tennessee real estate trends for January 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

The year started off on a high note for Nashville and Davidson County home sales with an increase in home sales prices and number of units sold.

There were 1,079 home sales recorded for the month averaging $322,740 compared to 972 sales recorded in January 2018 averaging $310,577. The number of units sold increased 11 percent from last year and average home sales prices increased 4 percent.

The median home sale price was up 6 percent from last January to $270,000.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 136 sales averaging $223,170.

Green Hills (37215) recorded the highest average sales price of $788,711 across 44 sales.

25 percent of home sales recorded in January were between $150,000 and $249,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 17 percent with 28 sales recorded for the month compared to 24 in January 2018.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Williamson County

It was a rough start for home sales in Williamson County with a decline in home sales prices and the number of units sold.

The were 350 home sales recorded for the month averaging $520,523 compared to 387 sales last January averaging $540,640 resulting in a 10 percent decrease in units sold and a 4 percent decrease in average price.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 101 sales recorded averaging $499,311.

Bellevue (37221) recorded the highest average sales price in January of $1 million across 2 sales.

Home sales over $1 million were down 39 percent in January with 17 recorded for the month compared to 28 recorded in January 2018.

34 percent of home sales for the month were between $300,000-$449,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

January home sales in Rutherford County were up significantly from the first month of 2018 with increases in price and units sold.

There were 526 sales recorded in January, up 9 percent from 484 sales recorded in January 2018.

Average home sales prices were up 6 percent from last year to $249,203 compared to $235,803 last January. The median price was $239,900, up 9 percent from the prior year.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 127 sales averaging $268,444.

The 37118 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $770,000 across 1 sale.

47 percent of home sales for the month were between $150,000-$249,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales in Sumner County fell 10 percent in the first month of 2019 while average prices increased 5 percent from the prior year.

There were 285 home sales recorded for the month averaging $288,691 compared to 316 recorded in January 2018 averaging $273,881.

Gallatin (37066) recorded the most home sales for the month and the highest average sales price in the county with 119 sales averaging $308,834.

35 percent of home sales in January were between $200,000-$299,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code