Pelosi names House panel on climate change

VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped eight Democrats to serve on a special committee to address climate change. The new panel does not include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who is calling for a Green New Deal to transform the U.S. economy to combat climate change.

Pelosi said Reps. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon, Joe Neguse of Colorado, Donald McEachin of Virginia and Sean Casten of Illinois will serve on the panel, along with three Californians: Julia Brownley, Jared Huffman and Mike Levin.

The panel will be chaired by Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida, who was chosen in December.

Pelosi said the new panel, which also will include six Republicans, "will be vital in advancing ambitious progress for our planet."