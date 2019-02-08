Dems turn focus to tax returns - and Trump's loom largest

VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Democratic-controlled House is looking at proposals to compel presidents and presidential candidates to make public years of their tax returns. But the burning question is what Democrats might do more immediately to get such files from President Donald Trump.

That goal has been high on their list of priorities since they won control of the House, but asking for Trump's returns is likely to set off a huge legal battle with his administration.

The issue will come to the fore in an oversight hearing Thursday. Democratic Reps. Anna Eshoo of California and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey say Trump has left Americans in the dark "about the extent of his financial entanglements and potential conflicts of interest."

Trump broke with tradition by refusing to release his income tax filings during his 2016 campaign.