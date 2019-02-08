May vows to deliver Brexit on time

VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

BRUSSELS (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed that she will deliver Britain's departure from the EU on time following another session of talks with EU leaders.

Despite fundamental differences over whether the draft withdrawal agreement May negotiated with the EU should be changed to address strong objections by British lawmakers, May pledged to achieve an orderly withdrawal by the March 29 deadline.

May said Thursday: "It is not going to be easy."

"I'll be negotiating hard in the coming days to do just that," she said. "I am clear that I am going to deliver Brexit. I am going to deliver it on time."