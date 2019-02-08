VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

Growing Industrial Hemp as an Alternative Agriculture Crop. Topics of discussion include, regulation production, varieties, grower experience, Q&A. Wemyss Auditorium, Caudill Hall, Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike. Friday. Limited seating, 12:30 registration, program 1 p.m. Information: 615 452-1423

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

Watertown is for Lovers Event

The Watertown is For Lovers event will include free vow renewals with certificates, keepsake photos, wine tasting with chocolate tasting, craft sessions, boutiques for shopping, art galleries to peruse and local eateries to enjoy. Additional event options include Valentine Murder Mystery Train and Dinner Show. Information

SUNDAY, FEB. 10

A Conversation with Bob Woodward

The longtime Washington Post’s 46 years of reporting and Washington connections give him a unique insight to what’s really going on in Washington and offers audience’s answers to some of today’s most important questions that no other source can provide. Fee: $39.50+. War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 11

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Retail Trends in Gallatin. Speaker Richard Suter, owner, Richard Suter Photography. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee; $18 for reservations made before Friday. $20 after deadline, $25 at the door and Non-members. Information: 615 452-4000

REIN Event

Discover how lease options can provide more ways to turn a profit with real estate. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, 37220. Free for REIN Members, Guests $35. 5:30-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 12

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting

Non-profit showcase. Participating organizations will give 30-second elevator pitches on who they are, what they do and how to become involved. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100, Nashville, 37211. 8-9:30 a.m. Information

Salon@615

Special Edition with Angie Thomas, who will discuss her highly anticipated second novel, “On The Come Up.” War Memorial Building, 301 6th Ave. North. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $27 includes copy of book, add $10 to buy another ticket, $6.50 Student tickets (must have valid student photo ID). Additional event: Monday, March 11. Greg Iles discusses his new novel, “Cemetery Road.” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 14

Young Professionals Luncheon

Topic: Preventing Overwhelm & Burnout. Speaker: Nicole Provonchee, founder Bright Blue Consulting. Learn strategies to identify the early stages of overwhelmed and burnout. Williamson County Association of Realtors, 1646 Westgate Circle Ste. #104. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 15

Small and Diverse Business Forum

This will be an interactive forum connecting small, diverse-owned businesses to major employers with a commitment to supplier diversity. Learn from procurement professionals from the Metro Nashville Airport Authority, Music City Center, Nashville Sounds, Nashville Predators, Tennessee Titans and more. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Fee: $25, includes lunch, parking and networking reception. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 19

REIN Williamson County Lunch

Rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market and how they can help each other prosper. Elliston Place Soda Shop, 330 Mayfield Drive, Suite A5, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

With tax law changes, you may feel less prepared and uncertain about how these changes may affect you. Throughout the past year, you’ve heard about updates ranging from tax rates to deduction. Learn how to break down the details, so you’ll understand what has changed and how these changes impact you in 2019. Speakers: Price CPA’s and Financial Advisor. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free. Registration is required. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 21

Nolensville Business Luncheon

A lunch meeting to update members and the Nolensville business community on city issues and needs. Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Member $20, Nonmember $25. Information

Business Studio: Marketing Your Brand Through Creative Partnerships

Enjoy a panel discussion on the unique business advantages of creative marketing partnerships by walking through the branding story of Studio Bank. Attendees will walk away with tips, strategies, and inspiration to tell their story creatively- and will conclude with a Studio Bank art crawl. Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs, and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing, and networking. Studio Bank, 124 12th Ave. S., Suite 400. 4-6 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall & Public Forum

Town Hall is designed to update chamber members and the general public on local issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Panel: Speaker of the House Glen Casada, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, Representatives Sam Whitson and Brandan Ogles. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

Wine Women & Shoes

An event to support the YWCA’s Weaver Domestic Violence Center, the largest emergency shelter in the state of Tennessee, providing more than 17,000 nights of safety for women and children each year. This event features wine tastings from some of California’s top-rated vineyards, exclusive shopping, luxurious auction items, plus a special luncheon program with a celebrity performance. Music City Center, Karl Dean Ballroom. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $150 single ticket, $500 honorary circle, $2,500 girlfriend’s package (10 tickets with special perks). Information