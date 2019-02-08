A dozen new Nashville restaurants to try for Valentine’s Day

VOL. 43 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 8, 2019

Looking for a new spot to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Here are a dozen new Nashville restaurants you might want to try:

201 8th Ave. S. 34th Floor, 629 208-8440

Celeb chef Michael Mina has opened one of his fancy steakhouses high in the sky on the 34th floor of the JW Marriott. You’d be hard-pressed to pass on the beef, but if you do you might want to indulge in Mina’s signature Maine lobster pot pie. Classics reign every night, including Valentine’s Day when many will be enjoying one of the city’s latest steakhouse offerings.

3988 Hillsboro Pike, 615 891-7181

With space in always-bustling Green Hills, the steakhouse begun in Mississippi has a piano bar vibe and a menu filled with delicious takes on classics like NOLA barbecue shrimp and grits with spicy creole butter, prime rib with au jus and horseradish, and scallops with roasted red pepper risotto and caramelized leek cream.

401 Union St., 615 988-7333

With all the new hotels come new hotel restaurants, like Ellington’s, which focuses on serving updated versions of 20th century staples. Roasted Gulf shrimp with burnt lemon, dill and black eyed pea aioli is one way to start, a great intro to a dry-aged strip with chimichurri or a sirloin with maitre’d butter and fries. Of course, cocktails also are stellar there.

215 1st Ave. S., 615 205-5400

Another downtown stunner that focuses as much on design as dining, Seed Hospitality’s sister to the more casual Two Ten Jack brings the same kind of izakaya-style food, mixing southern flavors and Japanese ingredients such as the wok-fried Tennessee trout with ginger oil, nanban slaw and steamed buns or the wedge salad with hibachi dressing, crunchy onion and golden sesame.

4708 Charlotte Ave., 629 888-4917

With regular menu options like grilled branzino with ancho chile, pickled vegetables and herb emulsion or roasted heirloom carrots with chard, puffed grains, mayu and yogurt, there will be no prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day, though look for some champagne specials to add a bit of bubbly to the veggie forward menu for a romantic night out.

207 1st Ave. S., 615 649-8900

Terry Raley’s Southern brasserie is a culmination of all the hard work he has put into opening restaurants like Holland House and Pharmacy over the years. Look for high design, soft music, flattering lighting and a menu that thrills with cast iron lobster cake with country ham or a bone-in ribeye with wild mushrooms, home fries and haricots verts.

101 17th Ave. S., 615 866-9172

Based in the Midwest, the Nashville outpost is located on the ground floor of SkyHouse and offers diners the chance to build their own cheese and charceuterie plate before diving into heartier fare including the champagne fish and chips with aioli and parmesan and parsley fries or the spicy shrimp diablo with creamy chili pepper arrabbiata. Of course, don’t forget the extensive but not overwhelming wine list.

935 W. Eastland, 615 928-8040

East Nashville’s new Middle Eastern spot is beautiful, bold and perfect for couples looking for something a bit different for Valentine’s Day. Chef Hrant Arakelian is doing a special four-course menu that is $70 per person with an optional $25 wine pairing. Start with the oysters and roe with rose vinegar, move on to seared scallops with beluga lentils, golden raisins and whipped beet labneh, then finish with the chocolate tart with orange blossom, meringue and fresh berries.

1918 West End, 615 327-4410

A seafood-centric restaurant on West End, Saltine specializes in tiki-inspired cocktails, raw bar and tons of favorites that includes everything from a shrimp and crab dip with sundried tomato and asiago to a fried oyster po boy, fully dressed. Lots of fun to be had with a special someone or group of friends looking to laugh over a platter of poke and crab legs.

592 12th Ave. S., 615 610-7566

Chicago’s Billy Dec has delivered his Asian-fusion concept to The Gulch, and the large menu offers a range, from garlic crab noodles to seabass with asparagus and caramelized onions. Great service elevates the experience and is something every restaurant striving for romance hopes to achieve. Late night brings a sexy vibe, and a special menu make for a memorable night out with a special someone.

1300B 3rd Ave N.

You most likely know Vivek Surti from his pop-up VEA Supper Club. Now his first restaurant is bringing his fans joy on a regular schedule. The South Asian inspired menu brings bold flavors in dishes like catfish with garlic, turmeric, cumin and radishes, or pork coppa with Kashmiri chile, fennel, apple and coriander. Wine pairings are spot on and only enhance the flavors of the food.

3996 Hillsboro Pike, 615 383-7333

If romance to you means eating healthy, then this new Green Hills offering is right up your alley. Located in the Vertis building, the chic chain is driven by seasonal veggies and heart-healthy grains. It is offering a Valentine-inspired cocktail menu through Feb. 18 to go along with your poke bowl with cashew, avocado and turmeric ponzu and grilled salmon with caramelized onion farro and pumpkin seed pesto.