Nursing home company to pay $9.7M to settle claims

VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Health Management has agreed to pay $9.7 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to the state's Medicaid program, TennCare.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville, the company operates 27 skilled nursing facilities in Tennessee.

TennCare requires that patients entering nursing homes be evaluated for placement by a physician. Tennessee Health Management was accused of submitting evaluations that were pre-signed or carried photocopied signatures between 2010 and 2017.

Under the settlement, the United States will receive $5.4 million and Tennessee will receive $4.3 million. The company also will enter into a corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General.

Typical requirements of these agreements include hiring a compliance officer and retaining an independent organization to conduct annual reviews.