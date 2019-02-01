Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Lee still mulling possible voucher legislation

Updated 4:55PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he is continuing to mull possible voucher-like legislation, but the Republican still has not yet decided what that policy would look like or whether the bill would be introduced this year.

Lee told reporters Wednesday his new administration has not "definitively" put together legislation promoting school choice for parents. Yet the Republican promised he will make those final decisions over the next several days.

Lee made the remarks on the final day to file a bill in the Tennessee Legislature. However, Lee says so-called caption bills have been filed to keep the voucher policy option open.

Caption bills are a frequently used type of legislation that allows the sponsor to change the purpose at a later date.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0