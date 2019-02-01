Lee still mulling possible voucher legislation

VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he is continuing to mull possible voucher-like legislation, but the Republican still has not yet decided what that policy would look like or whether the bill would be introduced this year.

Lee told reporters Wednesday his new administration has not "definitively" put together legislation promoting school choice for parents. Yet the Republican promised he will make those final decisions over the next several days.

Lee made the remarks on the final day to file a bill in the Tennessee Legislature. However, Lee says so-called caption bills have been filed to keep the voucher policy option open.

Caption bills are a frequently used type of legislation that allows the sponsor to change the purpose at a later date.