Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Financial watchdog proposes rollback of payday lending rules

Updated 11:56AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's federal financial watchdog has announced its plans to roll back most of its consumer protections governing the payday lending industry.

It's the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's first rollback of regulations under its new Director, Kathy Kraninger, who took over the bureau late last year.

The cornerstone of the regulations focused on making sure borrowers could afford to repay a payday loan without being stuck in a cycle of debt. The industry was against the new regulations, arguing they were too complex and could kill business. This standard would be repealed under the new rules.

The CFPB proposed keeping in place consumer protections that would ban the industry from making multiple debits on a borrowers' bank accounts, which consumer advocates argued caused borrowers hardship through overdraft fees.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0