VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Mnuchin says Powell and Trump had 'productive' meeting

Updated 10:08AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that President Donald Trump had a "quite productive" dinner with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He says they discussed a wide range of subjects, from the state of the economy to the Super Bowl and Tiger Woods' golf game.

Talking to reporters at the White House, Mnuchin says that Trump was very engaged during the casual dinner Monday night. It took place in the White House residence and marked the first time Powell and Trump have met since Powell took office as Fed chairman a year ago.

Mnuchin says that Powell's comments were consistent with what he has been saying publicly about the economy. The Fed says in a statement that Powell did not discuss the future course of interest rates.

