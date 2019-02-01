Tennessee to offer Real-ID compliant cards in July

VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee will begin offering residents the option to upgrade their driver's license starting July 1 to meet federal requirements that will affect air travel.

Officials with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security told lawmakers on Tuesday that Tennesseans aren't required to get the upgraded driver's licenses. However, the Real-ID compliant-cards will be needed to fly on airplanes, go into federal buildings or enter military bases effective Oct. 1, 2020.

The Real ID is designed to make driver's licenses less susceptible to forgery by requiring proof of U.S. residency. It requires states to retain copies of identification documents, like birth certificates.

Several lawmakers said they're worried the state wouldn't have enough resources to handle possible increased DMV lines, but the department says they have enough time to handle the demand.