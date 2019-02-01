State parks looking for volunteers to remove invasive plants

VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

MEMPHIS (AP) — State parks in Tennessee are looking for volunteers to help fight invasive plant species.

Tennessee State Parks said in a news release that the so-called "Weed Wrangle" is set for March 2.

The event is part of a nationwide effort to remove of trees, vines and flowering plants that encroach on native plant species. Examples include protecting rivercane at David Crockett Birthplace State Park, removing garlic mustard at Warriors' Path State Park, and removing autumn olive at Panther Creek State Park.

Thirty-five state parks and two state natural areas are participating.

For more information, visit https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/weed-wrangle .