Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

State parks looking for volunteers to remove invasive plants

Updated 7:07AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — State parks in Tennessee are looking for volunteers to help fight invasive plant species.

Tennessee State Parks said in a news release that the so-called "Weed Wrangle" is set for March 2.

The event is part of a nationwide effort to remove of trees, vines and flowering plants that encroach on native plant species. Examples include protecting rivercane at David Crockett Birthplace State Park, removing garlic mustard at Warriors' Path State Park, and removing autumn olive at Panther Creek State Park.

Thirty-five state parks and two state natural areas are participating.

For more information, visit https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/weed-wrangle .

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0