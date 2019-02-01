Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Eurozone growth falters further at the start of 2019: survey

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

LONDON (AP) — A closely watched survey shows that economic growth across the 19-country eurozone dipped further at the start of 2019 to its lowest level in five-and-a-half years.

Financial information company IHS Markit said Tuesday that its composite purchasing managers index — a gauge of business activity across the manufacturing and services sector — fell to 51.0 points in January from 51.1 the previous month. Anything below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.

As a result, the firm said its survey suggests that the eurozone is growing at a tepid 0.1 percent quarterly tick at the start of the year.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at the firm, said a manufacturing and export-led slowdown has "shown increasing signs of infecting the service sector."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0