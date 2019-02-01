Tennessee correction agency opens veterans housing units

VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has opened two housing units designed specifically to address the needs of veterans.

The agency announced Monday that the units are located at Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only and Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville. The agency is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services to identify specific needs.

Each unit has a veterans-centric staff, including veterans service officers and a veterans justice specialist.

The two units will hold up to 182 men and the state departments want to expand the program later this year.

The units officially opened Friday.