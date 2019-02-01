Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Belmont University to offer bachelor of architecture program

NASHVILLE (AP) — Belmont University in Nashville is planning to offer a bachelor of architecture program, which it says will be only the second in the state.

According to the university, the first classes for the five-year degree program will be offered in fall 2020. Students will graduate prepared for the required three-year architectural experience program, and their degree will position them to sit for the architectural registration exam.

The school says the program will be the only one of its kind in fast-growing Middle Tennessee, where the number of architects trails that of similar metropolitan areas.

Belmont will seek accreditation for the program from the National Architectural Accrediting Board.

