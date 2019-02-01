Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Lee issues 90-day freeze on new rules, regulations

Updated 4:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has ordered a 90-day freeze in new state rules and regulations as the Republican's new administration begins to review how the state operates.

Lee announced Friday that the decision is part of his commitment to limit the size of state government.

The order does not apply to regulations already approved but have not yet taken effect. Departments may also receive an exception by the governor.

Former GOP Gov. Bill Haslam implemented a similar ban during his first term in 2011, but his lasted only 45 days. However, soon after the freeze expired, Haslam's team could not produce a comprehensive account of what it accomplished or how state government would act differently.

This is the fifth executive order Lee has issued since taking office in January.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0