VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Accused lawmaker in settlement talks over T-shirts lawsuit

Updated 3:58PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct is in settlement talks with a student whose lawsuit calls it unconstitutional that school officials distributed T-shirts promoting the Republican for a state Capitol field trip.

In a Columbia federal court filing Thursday, Attorney General Herbert Slatery requested more time to respond while lawyers explore a potential resolution in the case against Rep. David Byrd and Wayne County's school district.

Slatery's office is representing Byrd.

Byrd hosted an October "Senior Day on the Hill" for high school seniors. A voice message was sent to families telling students to get shirts promoting Byrd and change before boarding school buses.

The lawsuit claims First and Fourteenth Amendment violations.

Three women have accused Byrd of sexual misconduct when he was their high school basketball coach decades ago.

