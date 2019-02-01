Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

14-year-old's FaceTime bug discovery could rattle Apple

By MATT O'BRIEN, AP Technology Writer

Updated 10:22AM
It took a 14-year-old boy to discover Apple's shocking FaceTime bug, which allowed just about anyone to turn an iPhone into a live microphone.

Grant Thompson, a high school freshman in Tucson, Arizona, says he and his mom emailed, called tweeted and even faxed Apple. He says it took nine days for a response.

In a statement Friday, Apple thanked the Thompsons as it announced that a fix has been identified in FaceTime group chats. The feature remains disabled until the fix comes out next week.

This eavesdropping scare may be over, but the problem could dog the company for much longer. New York state officials have opened an investigation. Others question how long it took Apple to fix the bug. Apple says it's committed to improving the reporting process.

