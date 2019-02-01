Nashville, state, feds join for project to fight gun crime

VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville is joining state and federal authorities for what Mayor David Briley dubbed the city's largest-ever interagency effort to fight gun crime.

Briley announced Thursday that Project Safe Nashville will include a Nashville Police unit of six detectives and one sergeant. They will use the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network to track shell casings from guns fired in local crimes and connect them to other area crimes.

Briley's office said the unit will be budget-neutral, using existing personnel and a $319,000 Department of Justice grant for overtime.

The unit will work with the U.S. attorney, district attorney, FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Additionally, 10 agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist, including two who will work directly with the Nashville Police unit.