Tennessee lawmakers question testing contract vendor

VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

NASHVILLE(AP) — A handful of Tennessee lawmakers are raising questions about the company that currently administers the state's problem-plagued student assessment testing program.

The Department of Education fielded questions about the TNReady test Wednesday while presenting before the House Education Committee.

The online test experienced widespread delays last year, causing some districts to cancel testing. Auditors then released a report specifically pointing to actions made by test vendor Questar for the disruptions.

Republican Rep. Terri Weaver asked why Questar was still doing business with the state, while Democratic Rep. John DeBerry Jr. asked why Questar has announced it plans to apply for the new state testing contract.

Agency representative Elizabeth Fiveash said Questar was fined but the state must also follow procurement laws.