VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Country Music Hall of Fame guitarist Harold Bradley dies

NASHVILLE (AP) — Country Music Hall of Fame guitarist Harold Bradley, who played on hundreds of hit country records and along with his brother, famed producer Owen Bradley, helped craft "The Nashville Sound," has died. He was 93.

His daughter Beverly Bradley said he died Thursday morning.

Bradley switched from banjo to guitar at the urging of his brother, and after a stint in the Navy, he became an in-demand session musician, playing in what was called the "A Team" of session musicians.

He played on hits such as "Crazy" by Patsy Cline, "Crying" by Roy Orbison, "King of the Road" by Roger Miller, "Make the World Go Away" by Eddy Arnold, "Harper Valley P.T.A." by Jeannie C. Riley and many more.

The brothers opened the historic Quonset Hut studio on Music Row.

