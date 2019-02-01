Report: Tennessee can collect more online sales taxes

VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — A new state report says Tennessee is unlikely to face a legal challenge should it begin collecting more sales taxes from internet purchases.

According to the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, the state already has a provision requiring out-of-state companies that sell online products in Tennessee to remit taxes for those sales.

However, the General Assembly has held off from allowing the state to enforce the issue until further review.

This week's report encourages lawmakers to enforce the rule because it doesn't apply retroactively and exempts sellers with no physical presence in Tennessee who have less than $500,000 in sales during a 12-month period.

Under current law, consumers are responsible for paying the state any sales taxes owed for online purchases, but few people actually do.