Vanderbilt baseball stadium to unveil beer lounge

VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University's baseball stadium is set to start pouring beer for fans, but only in a premium section of the ballpark.

The school's athletic department announced Tuesday that Hawkins Field will feature the Home Run Lounge, a premium tented area where fans 21 years old and up can buy beer and spiked seltzer.

The alcohol sales will start as a pilot program only during home SEC series. Fans must buy a $10 wristband and have a game ticket to access the lounge.

Beer won't be sold or allowed in the main seating area.