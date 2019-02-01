VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Antiques & Garden Show. This year’s show, themed “A Passion for Home,” will feature Grammy winner Faith Hill, interior designed Ray Booth, architect Bobby McAlpine and many other experts. Fee: $20 until Jan. 27, and $25, 65+, $5. Music City Center. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Market Like a Pro: Marketing Lessons from the Nashville Predators E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-your-small-business-resource-355916

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, TBD. Afternoon meeting off-site, GBI, 7111 Commerce Way, Brentwood. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, FEB. 3

Stones River Region, AACA Swap Meet

The 31st annual swap meet at the Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $7 donations, Kids under 12 free. Parking: $5. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 5

Williamson, Inc. Day on the Hill

Get a look behind the curtain of state government from the Williamson County delegation and Williamson, Inc.’s Directory of Government Affairs Kel McDowell. 6:45-11 a.m. Tennessee State Capitol, 600 Charlotte Ave., Fee: Members $85, Nonmembers $100. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 6

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Inglewood Elementary School, 1700 Riverside Drive. 8:15-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Fee: Free. Information

Nashville Sounds Job Fair

The team is seeking outgoing, energetic and fan-friendly individuals to become part of the game-day staff for 70 home games and other outside events. The Sounds and Centerplate, the team’s food and beverage provider, will combine to hire between 350-400 part-time employees to operate First Tennessee Park during the upcoming season. Positions to be hired include ticket office, fan hosts, parking attendants, merchandise cashiers, custodial, legend racers, bat boys and grounds crew. In addition, Centerplate positions include concessions, cooks, servers, cashiers, catering attendants and warehouse workers. First Tennessee Park, 401 Jackson St. 5-7 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 7

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 8 a.m. registration, 8:20 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Breakfast provided. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

Watertown is for Lovers Event

The Watertown is For Lovers event will include free vow renewals with certificates, keepsake photos, wine tasting with chocolate tasting, craft sessions, boutiques for shopping, art galleries to peruse and local eateries to enjoy. Additional event options include Valentine Murder Mystery Train and Dinner Show. Information

SUNDAY, FEB. 10

A Conversation with Bob Woodward

The longtime Washington Post’s 46 years of reporting and Washington connections give him a unique insight to what’s really going on in Washington, and offers audience’s answers to some of today’s most important questions that no other source can provide. Fee: $39.50+. War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 11

REIN Event

Explode Your Profits with Lease Options. Discover how lease options give you more ways to turn a profit with real estate. Location to be announced, register for event to receive address. Fee: $35 and up. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 12

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting

Non-profits embody some of the best values, create call to-actions and play a vital role in building healthy communities locally and nationally. Chamber South will highlight various non-profits by hosting a non-profit showcase. Participating organizations will give 30-second elevator pitches on who they are, what they do and how you can become involved. Come network, support your local non-profits and get educated on ways to become engaged. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100, Nashville, 37211. 8-9:30 a.m. Information

Salon@615

Special Edition with Angie Thomas. Thomas will discuss her highly anticipated second novel, “On The Come Up.” War Memorial Building, 301 6th Ave. North. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $27 includes copy of book, add $10 to buy another ticket, $6.50 Student tickets (must have valid student photo ID). Additional event: Monday, March 11. Greg Iles discusses his new novel, Cemetery Road. Main Library. 615 Church Street. 6:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 14

Young Professionals Luncheon

Topic: Preventing Overwhelm & Burnout. Speaker: Nicole Provonchee, founder Bright Blue Consulting. Learn strategies to identify the early stages of overwhelmed and burnout. Williamson County Association of Realtors, 1646 Westgate Circle Ste. #104. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information