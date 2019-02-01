Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for December 2018

VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019

Top commercial real estate sales, December 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 8075 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 12/20 Sawyer Brown Rd Owner LLC Crescent Bellevue LLC $82,320,000 2350 Franklin Nashville 37204 12/17 8th Ave Apt Inv Prop Owner LLC CRP/LMC Berry Hill LLC $72,500,000 1221 Division Nashville 37203 12/6 Infinity Music Row LLC Crescent Music Row Venture LLC $52,700,000 1221 Division Nashville 37203 12/5 1221 Division St Ground Owner LLC Crescent Music Row Venture LLC $26,500,000 441 Donelson Nashville 37214 12/14 443 Donelson Pike LLC Point Place I Inv Partners $12,495,000 400 Nocturne Nashville 37207 12/5 Trinity Place LP Trinity Hills LP $11,500,000 655 Grassmere Nashville 37211 12/31 ECG Grassmere LP Keystone Automotive Industries Inc $10,050,000 341 Great Circle Nashville 37228 12/4 Grand Oak Great Circle LLC United Methodist Publishing House; Board of Publication of The Methodist Church Inc $10,000,000 3818 Bedford Nashville 37215 12/10 Revpar Green Hills LLC Ewing B Edward $5,500,000 5805, 5807 Charlotte Nashville 37209 12/18 Zeal Church Charlotte Heights Church of Christ Inc $5,494,877 1287, 1400, 1414 3rd Nashville 37210 12/26 3rd Avenue South Holdings LLC Unique Holdings LLC $4,750,000 231 3rd Nashville 37201 12/19 TN Annex LLC Sco Building Group LLC $4,600,000 810 Royal Nashville 37214 12/14 Hillmann Family Trust Young Street Partners II LLC $4,300,000 1446, 1448, 1450 Bell Nashville 37211 12/18 Forest View Residences LLC Richland South LLC $4,006,000 3203 Long Nashville 37203 12/17 3203 Long Blvd LLC Wamble Alisa S; Wamble James D; Wamble Alisa $3,750,000 3041 Owen Antioch 37013 12/19 Lolo Enterprises LLC Lowe J P; Lowe Whitson; Standifer Douglas $3,600,000 2500 Cruzen Nashville 37211 12/19 Green Farms II LP Sheet Metal Works LLC $3,550,000 4309, 4335, 4381 Maxwell Antioch 37013 12/5 Jenkins Nashville Acs LLC Jenkins Marlena L; Jenkins Penny L; Jenkins W Donald Jr; W Donald Jenkins Jr Trust $3,489,000 1402 2nd Nashville 37208 12/13 Germantown Creative LP BTP Nashville LLC $3,350,252 1450 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 12/11 Heffington Prop LLC AVI Prop LLC $3,200,000 301 Woodland Nashville 37213 12/21 Nnp Woodland LLC Chandler James F; Chandler Jerry K $3,100,000 3670 Central Hermitage 37076 12/17 Kevco Prop LLC Fruehauf Maureen P; Odum Cheryl Lynn; Odum Jack D; Odum Jeanell C $2,850,000 2612 Westwood Nashville 37204 12/6 Bunkins LLC Comptrustagc TN $2,600,000 Nashville 37203 12/18 806 Olympic LLC Dano Family Inv Services Trust $2,000,000 5425 Crossings Antioch 37013 12/26 Potter Real Estate LLC William Mark Richter 2016 Irrevocable Trust $1,950,000 909 Conference Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/3 Sainath Baba LLC VLS LLC $1,900,001 333 Plus Park Nashville 37217 12/20 TKM Real Estate LLC Egbujor Grace; Egbujor Theophilus; Friendship Healthcare Systems Inc $1,800,000 1033, 1041A Trinity Nashville 37216 12/19 1041 East Trinity LP LLC Etlp LLC; Stratos Dev Group LLC $1,800,000 810 Cherokee Nashville 37207 12/10 Freeman-Dixon Family LP Mid-States Paper And Notion Co Inc $1,750,000 924 Vine Nashville 37203 12/27 Vine Street Partners Jv Const Enterprises Inc $1,520,000 2824, 2826 Bransford Nashville 37204 12/31 Super 98 Holdings LLC Achord Christine A $1,500,000 205 Depot Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/12 Ray Chad M Total Filtration Services Inc $1,450,000 419 Broadway Nashville 37203 12/20 419 Partners LLC Hunt Strategic Inv II LP $1,300,000 1077 Trinity Nashville 37216 12/13 Guth Revocable Living Trust Edison Dev Partners LLC $1,300,000 1400 Arthur, 1405 10th, 1006 Monroe Nashville 37208 12/7 1400 Arthur LLC Crawford Jewell; Willis Temore Jr Estate $1,250,000 617 7th Nashville 37203 12/12 Richland South LLC 7D Devs LLC $1,150,000 741 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 12/27 Shree Saibaba 90 LLC Champaneria Balu L; Champaneria Urmila B $1,100,000 1700 Fatherland Nashville 37206 12/3 Taylor-May Trust 2J LLC; 2J Gp $1,100,000 1313, 1315 Dickerson Nashville 37207 12/21 Lucille Building LLC Fletcher David; Fletcher Lashane; Perkins Felicia $1,025,000 1402 Paris Nashville 37212 12/19 Campbell Curt; Campbell Kimberly S Cruse Carlie C; Cruse Todd R $1,000,000 800 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 12/4 Atp Inv LLC James E Pate Dds $975,000 40 Middleton Nashville 37210 12/18 40 Middleton Partners LLC Wamble Alisa S; Wamble James D $799,000 2704 Berrywood Nashville 37204 12/27 Epoch Inv Inc Frank Moore Holdings LLC $695,000 2601 Nolensville Nashville 37211 12/7 Rsg Nolensville Gp Kreyer H H; Kreyer Heinz; Kreyer Richard $650,000 2201 Murphy Nashville 37203 12/13 Lewis Daniela R Del Partners $623,000 3556 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 12/18 Mt View Marketplace LLC First TN Bank Na $615,000 2417, 2426 Crocker Springs Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/20 Sulzen Kyle A; Sulzen Misha E Valley View Mobile Home Parks LLC $525,000 87 Shepherd Hills Madison 37115 12/28 Mark A Hafner Family Trust Jg Prop LLC $472,500 200 24th Nashville 37212 12/13 Vanderbilt University Convention of The Protestant Episcopal Church In The Diocese of TN $470,000 2154 Baker Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/19 Grace Robert L; Grace Christine; Grace Christine Howard James Willard Smith Inv Services Trust $395,000 1121 Granny White Nashville 37204 12/4 Barlow Builders LLC Monroe Harding Inc $300,000 303 Criddle Nashville 37219 12/4 Allen Julia Dorris Nicole; Dorris Thomas; Clouse Nicole M $295,000 1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 12/6 Dodson Carol R; Dodson Steven E Sr Surdel Karina Nurutdinova; Surdel Matthew Carl $260,000 621, 623 James Nashville 37209 12/26 McKiss LLC Kiss LP $236,000 5128 Brick Church Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/20 Schlarb Margaret; Schlarb Scott E Carnes Karen Hitt; Hitt Kenneth Estate; Hitt Sharon; Hitt Timothy; Hitt Wesley $235,000 3800 Central Hermitage 37076 12/20 Amer Mohammad Nofal Zaidoun $200,000 4425 Westlawn Nashville 37209 12/19 Goodheart Denise; Goodheart Greg Floyd David A Jr; Floyd Leigh Ann $200,000 1016 40th Nashville 37209 12/21 Freeman Deborah M Woodbine Community Organization Wco Inc $197,000 211 Donelson Nashville 37214 12/20 Yazdanpanah Omid Horton Alden E III; Horton Juli G $178,000 5012 Lickton Whites Cr 37189 12/3 Lawson Brandon Alexander; Magnano Jenna Clark Jaclyn; Clark Josh $159,900 184 Brooke Castle Hermitage 37076 12/10 Reyes Maria L Diaz Wilkerson E W $115,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 1122 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 12/27 Chick Fil A Inc Fifteen Prop Inc; Nom Franklin Ltd L P $3,850,000 0 Old Charlotte Franklin 37064 12/12 Jenkins W Donald Jr; Jenkins W Donald Jr Trust Depriest William T (Estate Of) $3,300,000 313 Downs Franklin 37064 12/4 Foley Products Co Forterra Concrete Industries Inc $3,000,000 1765 Warren Hollow Nolensville 37135 12/27 Clement Kim Legacy Trust; Spouses Exempt Trust Baxter Chris E; Baxter Malcolm E $2,400,000 4233 Gosey Hill Franklin 37064 12/21 Williamson County Board of Education Erwin Albert; Erwin Barbara Noland; Noland Barbara P $2,387,000 "317, 323, 329, 335, 341 Royal Oaks" Franklin 37064 12/27 Franklin Condos Allston LLC Campbell Brent A; Campbell Gale E $2,150,000 3360 Sweeney Hollow Franklin 37064 12/14 Mister Green Trust White Catherine And Jack Family Trust; White Jack And Catherine Family Trust; White Jack Cameron $1,900,000 9634 Concord Brentwood 37027 12/19 Oldsmith Group LLC Morgan Loyd E Jr; Morgan Pamela B $1,771,500 6493 Peytonsville Arno College Gr 37046 12/19 Millard Bart M; Millard Shannon K Kole Diane L; Kole Gerald M Jr $1,390,000 347 Royal Oaks Franklin 37064 12/27 Franklin Condos Allston LLC Campbell Brent A; Campbell Gale E $1,350,000 2638 Pantall Thomps St 37179 12/14 Littlebury Dev Co LLC Williams Alys $1,219,500 2634 Baugh Thomps St 37179 12/14 Littlebury Dev Co LLC Cameron Don R III $1,013,310 256 Seaboard Franklin 37067 12/10 Athena Hospitality Group LLC Cutrer Clyde W; Cutrer Jacqueline S $905,000 2632 Pantall Thomps St 37179 12/14 Littlebury Dev Co LLC Horvath Charles P; Horvath Lisa Annette $830,500 1501 Franklin Brentwood 37027 12/7 1501 Franklin Road Partners Bragg Debbie Burns; Bragg William B; Burns Debbie F $770,000 5860 Old 96 Franklin 37064 12/10 Morena John P; Morena Patricia A Gorgone Gregory P; Gorgone Nancy C $740,000 1804 Williamson Brentwood 37027 12/5 522 Holdings LLC Pennington Austin Barlow $680,000 8640 Taliaferro Eagleville 37060 12/10 Swafford Laura F; Swafford William S Nippers Dale; Nippers Kathy $620,000 5040 Chinkapin Franklin 37064 12/28 Carr Teresa Chinkapin LLC $580,000 4875 Byrd College Gr 37046 12/12 Perry Dewayne; Perry Teresa Gayle Wright Wayne Thomas $550,000 130 Seaboard Franklin 37067 12/11 Shellnut Eric E; Shellnut Teresa K Slaughter John C; Slaughter Sharyn S $500,000 1 Natchez Fairview 37064 12/7 Bowman Larry; Bowman Sarah Polaris Real Estate Mgmt LLC $500,000 6659 Flat Creek Spring Hill 37174 12/31 Dawkins Krystle L; Dawkins Ross L Varney Paul Const LLC $450,000 4416 Peytonsville Franklin 37064 12/10 Franklin City Of Dodd Barbara Jean; Dodd Barbara Jean H; Dodd Brant Nelson; Dodd Bryan Nelson $450,000 0 York Nolensville 37135 12/4 Hassall Allen C; Kaplan Shawn Freeman Michele W; Garrison Teresa W; Stewart Henslee (Estate of); Wilson Michael Nelson; Wilson Teresa Jo; Wilson Troy Russell $418,000 2003 Johnson Industrial Nolensville 37135 12/28 SLN LLC Thomas Harry; Thomas Melissa $365,000 5020 Hilltop College Gr 37046 12/7 Pratt Paul Meek Jr Byram Anita S; Byram James S $335,000 0 Evergreen Thomps St 37179 12/14 Pearman Elisabeth E; Pearman Nicholas J Rains Dana T; Rains Elliott L $280,000 1174 Waller Brentwood 37027 12/7 Akhom Le Phouthara; Le Phouthara Akhom; Le Son McGuire Howard Curtis Jr; Owens Brent $243,000 0 Lick Creek Primm Spr 38476 12/6 Whitford Karen Soukup Charles J $190,000 1804 Barker Thomps St 37179 12/18 Ellis Kacey Leigh; Ellis Lance Marcus Lalaian Alexis Dickinson; Lalaian Timothy Samuel $165,000 7361 Liberty Fairview 37062 12/5 Dickie Dana; Dickie Jason Fairview Prop LLC $147,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 2108 Medical Center M'boro 37129 12/18 Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union Inv Partners LLC $2,822,688 8 Brookhaven M'boro 37129 12/21 Hale Real Estate Holdings LLC Hon Shores TN LLC $2,000,000 Medical Center M'boro 37129 12/20 Swanson Devs L P Murfreesboro City Of $1,676,409 Carothers Nolensville 37135 12/28 Burkitt Hills Inv Group LLC Franklin Synergy Bank $1,620,000 762 Holland Ridge, 724, 726, 728, 139 Lyndhurst La Vergne 37086 12/27 Rh Partners Ownerco LLC Eph 2 Assets LLC $1,206,898 824 INDUSTRIAL M'boro 37129 12/18 Klingensmith Joseph; Klingensmith Toni; Makuch Jason; Makuch Tiffany Coffee County Bank $1,100,000 5624 FRANKLIN M'boro 37128 12/28 Jones D Glenn; Jones Pamela O 2017 Jones Irrevocable Trust The; Jones D Glenn Tr $950,000 1418 Broad M'boro 37129 12/18 Trh Prop Mgmt LLC Irwin Kent; Irwin Robert H; Klock Ruth I; Medford Kelly Smith; Smith Vicky Lynn $850,100 1907 Southpointe M'boro 37130 12/21 Smotherman Charles Randy Murfreesboro Limited 19 LLC $850,000 2501 Allisona Eagleville 37060 12/18 Mogul Mark; Mogul Tammy L Wyatt Builders LLC $832,425 4518 VETERANS Eagleville 37060 12/6 WMG Dev LLC Wright Mary Katheryn; Wright Mary Kathryn; Wright Mary Kathryn Thorne $825,000 320 Broad M'boro 37130 12/11 Cash America Central Inc Newburgh Realty II LLC $785,000 1030 Rock Springs Midland Christiana 37037 12/18 Fox Michael W; Fox Tera M Lorenz Jennifer; Lorenz Patrick Jon $701,500 593 Lowry Smyrna 37167 12/21 Binhai Inv Inc Devine M R Const Inc; Devine Yuk Mei Family Trust $700,000 Riverwatch M'boro 37128 12/3 Splashys LLC Pirtle Mark A $700,000 6623 Almaville Arrington 37014 12/28 Blankenship David William; Blankenship Lisa Kamryn Gibbs Craig $689,900 733 Coleman M'boro 37127 12/14 Few Charles Justin; Few Rebecca Holmes Andy $655,000 6351 WAYSIDE Christiana 37037 12/26 Upton Jody; Upton Kimberly Ward Donald & Mary Revocable Living Trust The $627,500 5664 Snail Shell Cave Rockvale 37153 12/17 Thompson Jennifer; Thompson John Anderson Sam Const Inc $610,000 7 Brookhaven M'boro 37129 12/18 Kirby Robert L Quesenberry Larry; Quesenberry Susan $600,000 610, 615 Burton M'boro 37130 12/20 Veselich Derek; Yancey James Maxwell Ronald C $575,000 613 Potomac Smyrna 37167 12/13 C&S Business Prop LLC Hearthstone Prop LLC $467,500 413 HAZELWOOD Smyrna 37167 12/14 Morse Corinne Jeanette Chapman; Morse Dylan Stephen Troy Ladd Margaret V R $420,000 2106 Main M'boro 37130 12/3 Synarong Han Robert Prather Robert J; Slayden Gary F $375,000 200 Burton M'boro 37130 12/12 Stones River Dev Corp East David Brock; McCarter Gilbert Wayne $365,000 11131 Bradyville Readyville 37149 12/19 Truett Mark A; Truett Sheila Duke Anita Lowe; Duke Lowell $352,000 3334 Holly Grove Lascassas 37085 12/21 Ammerman Norm Dixson Carla $323,000 105 HAZELWOOD Smyrna 37167 12/17 Tinkham John S Sr Dabet Khaled Fawaz El; El Dabet Khaled Fawaz $319,500 426 LAWSON Smyrna 37167 12/4 Siddiqi Mukhtar Ahman Swanson Brandall; Swanson Surgena Kilby $308,500 875 DASHIEL M'boro 37129 12/28 Fogle Smith Prop LLC Frazier Prop LLC $275,000 611 Potomac Smyrna 37167 12/7 Ratterman Craig Hearthstone Prop LLC $258,500 Coleman Hill Rockvale 37153 12/11 Chaudhry Luttefurrahman; Rahman Mansoora Davis Joseph C LLC $255,000 BARFIELD M'boro 37128 12/14 Achiever Dev LLC Bd West Inv; Luckey David J $250,000 Johnson Christiana 37037 12/14 Wiser Eldred J; Wiser Melanie Anne Dismukes Irrevocable Trust; Dismukes Karen E Tr $249,418 148 MERRITT La Vergne 37086 12/21 GB Capital LLC Milby Darrell O; Milby Jackie $235,000 1145 Lawrence M'boro 37128 12/19 Bui Ngocdiep; Nguyen Hung Burns Frank V $212,630 816 General Westmoreland M'boro 37129 12/10 Latondress Adam Ferrer Katherine A; Hill Katherine; Hill Michael $209,900 1706 Bradyville M'boro 37130 12/26 Llanos-Romero Cecilla; Romero Cecilla Llanos Martin Helen W; Martin John D $200,000 Plainview Christiana 37037 12/18 Bruce Donald L Tr; Bruce Donald Revocable Living Trust Alsup Frank R; Alsup Frank Randolph $197,705 1004 Memorial M'boro 37129 12/3 Swanson Devs LP Haji Haji $190,000 1009 Julian M'boro 37128 12/3 Warner Jessica; Warner Whitman Strawn Prop LLC $190,000 209 Puckett M'boro 37128 12/4 100% Chiropractic Nashville 2 LLC Strawn Prop LLC $185,000 120 GAMBILL La Vergne 37086 12/5 Pickney Robert J Edwards Leo Glen Estate; Edwards Virginia N $171,600 Sharpsville M'boro 37130 12/27 Ford Kelly M; Ford Kevin M Young James R; Young Marian S $169,500 Gum M'boro 37127 12/19 Campbell Kenneth Gregory Sircy Melba Kemp; Sircy Rickey; Sircy Timothy Kemp $161,700 1017 Ashwood Mt Juliet 37122 12/21 Vela Tulio Ernesto Ellis-Fanning Frances; Fanning Frances Ellis $159,900 4750 Almaville Smyrna 37167 12/5 Collins Shawn B Blevins James V; Blevins Margaret L $145,600 4425 Woodbury M'boro 37127 12/14 Saba Way LLC Duke Ronnie $135,000 41A Highway Eagleville 37060 12/28 McCord Ray Anne McCord Don E Estate; McCord Don Edward Estate; McCord Don Family Trust; McCord Don Estate $125,400

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 110 Saint Blaise Gallatin 37066 12/27 Gallatin Medical Prop LLC St Blaise Partners L P $17,862,068 202 Walton Ferry Hndrsnville 37075 12/21 American Eagle Hendersonville LLC Blc Pennington Place LLC $14,212,500 150 Jenkins Hndrsnville 37075 12/26 Tnhomesites.Com Bryan Susan; Greer Betty F J; Griffin John P $3,628,512 Long Hollow Gallatin 37066 12/28 Trails At Hunter Pointe LLC Gallatin Land LLC $3,200,000 404 Highway 52 Portland 37148 12/3 Kirby Kelly; Kirby Steven Portland TN Hwy 52 LLC $3,032,000 2A Woods Gallatin 37066 12/19 Nashville Pike LLC Sumner Partners $2,485,084 117 JERRY Portland 37148 12/5 Anabelle Hills LLC Randall Ronnie L $2,275,000 1089 GREGORY Gallatin 37066 12/11 Baskerville Bobby II Gregory Real Estate LLC $1,700,000 880 Greenlea Gallatin 37066 12/21 Power Consulting Assoc Inc Glz Kendall Plaza L P $1,300,000 415 BROADWAY Gallatin 37066 12/26 Shree Jay Khodiyar LLC Surati Capital Inv LLC $1,200,000 110 Taylor Industrial Hndrsnville 37075 12/10 Mc2 Group Inc Dean Dennis W $1,035,000 Bugg Hollow Gallatin 37066 12/20 Pine Hollow Prop LLC Bugg/Happy Hollow LLC $1,000,000 153, 155 SANDERS FERRY Hndrsnville 37075 12/28 Moran Joseph Richard III Infinity Prop Part LLC $950,000 Savannah Marketplace Gallatin 37066 12/20 Tallgrass Holdings II LLC Savannah Market Place LLC $774,558 1351 Louisville Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/28 Palomino Salvador Zaragoza Valley View Mobile Home Parks LLC $710,000 1090 Gaines Hill Wstmorlnd 37186 12/18 Allen Jason T; Holleman Henry; Holleman Morris Cole James E; McCoy Gregory $645,620 31W Highway Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/14 Shane Barbara B; Shane Carl D Bank of America N A; Menefee Valere P Estate $640,000 0 Mount Vernon Off Bethpage 37022 12/27 Brushy Fork Creek Trust Jones Nicolas L; Jones Samuel H; Jones Terry L $500,000 491 PEE DEE BRANCH Cottontown 37048 12/3 Lindsey Donald T; Lindsey Erin L Watts Johnny W III $475,000 1919 Long Hollow Gallatin 37066 12/10 TN Homesite.Com Isaacs Linda; Newman John Franklin Estate; Newman Madelyn Cheryl $425,000 1701 Rock Bridge Bethpage 37022 12/5 Borrajo Heather N; Borrajo Jeremiah L Gregory R David $399,900 1670 BROADWAY Gallatin 37066 12/28 Martin Chad Lee; Martin Danielle Hunter Elsie M; Hunter James D $350,000 169 Chipman Bethpage 37022 12/11 Toney Jennifer; Toney Theodore Graves Glenn Steven; Graves Steve; Graves Teresa L $335,000 329 KEYTOWN Portland 37148 12/21 Hille Heather N; Hille Jakob A Catron Debra R; Catron John H Jr $335,000 1398 Ab Wade Portland 37148 12/11 Shaw Alex Millicent; Whitson Michael David Baker Randall M $257,500 Red River Gallatin 37066 12/7 Alexander Emily W; Alexander Roy Garrott Prop LLC $250,000 385 BEN ALBERT Cottontown 37048 12/3 Downey Tiffiany Elledge Dawn Waddell; Elledge Ellis Hugh Jr $220,000 2360 Highway 31 Wh House 37188 12/21 Fuqua Edward; Fuqua Sandra Pickney Janis E Estate; Woodard Gina; Woodard Gina Exec $218,000 804 BUTLER BRIDGE Portland 37148 12/12 Richardson Phillip W Richardson Justin $187,500 1821 Rock Bridge Bethpage 37022 12/4 Madden Laura J Coates Stephen J $175,000 127 Jake Link Cottontown 37048 12/5 Ray James Bryan Ray Ethelene W Estate $156,500 4411 BLEDSOE Wstmorlnd 37186 12/6 Vollhoffer James; Vollhoffer Tara Walter & Janet Sill Living Trust $131,500

Wilson County