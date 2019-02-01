Home > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 1, 2019
Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for December 2018
Updated 8:59AM
Top commercial real estate sales, December 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Davidson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|8075 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|12/20
|Sawyer Brown Rd Owner LLC
|Crescent Bellevue LLC
|$82,320,000
|2350 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|12/17
|8th Ave Apt Inv Prop Owner LLC
|CRP/LMC Berry Hill LLC
|$72,500,000
|1221 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|12/6
|Infinity Music Row LLC
|Crescent Music Row Venture LLC
|$52,700,000
|1221 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|12/5
|1221 Division St Ground Owner LLC
|Crescent Music Row Venture LLC
|$26,500,000
|441 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|12/14
|443 Donelson Pike LLC
|Point Place I Inv Partners
|$12,495,000
|400 Nocturne
|Nashville
|37207
|12/5
|Trinity Place LP
|Trinity Hills LP
|$11,500,000
|655 Grassmere
|Nashville
|37211
|12/31
|ECG Grassmere LP
|Keystone Automotive Industries Inc
|$10,050,000
|341 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|12/4
|Grand Oak Great Circle LLC
|United Methodist Publishing House; Board of Publication of The Methodist Church Inc
|$10,000,000
|3818 Bedford
|Nashville
|37215
|12/10
|Revpar Green Hills LLC
|Ewing B Edward
|$5,500,000
|5805, 5807 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|12/18
|Zeal Church
|Charlotte Heights Church of Christ Inc
|$5,494,877
|1287, 1400, 1414 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|12/26
|3rd Avenue South Holdings LLC
|Unique Holdings LLC
|$4,750,000
|231 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|12/19
|TN Annex LLC
|Sco Building Group LLC
|$4,600,000
|810 Royal
|Nashville
|37214
|12/14
|Hillmann Family Trust
|Young Street Partners II LLC
|$4,300,000
|1446, 1448, 1450 Bell
|Nashville
|37211
|12/18
|Forest View Residences LLC
|Richland South LLC
|$4,006,000
|3203 Long
|Nashville
|37203
|12/17
|3203 Long Blvd LLC
|Wamble Alisa S; Wamble James D; Wamble Alisa
|$3,750,000
|3041 Owen
|Antioch
|37013
|12/19
|Lolo Enterprises LLC
|Lowe J P; Lowe Whitson; Standifer Douglas
|$3,600,000
|2500 Cruzen
|Nashville
|37211
|12/19
|Green Farms II LP
|Sheet Metal Works LLC
|$3,550,000
|4309, 4335, 4381 Maxwell
|Antioch
|37013
|12/5
|Jenkins Nashville Acs LLC
|Jenkins Marlena L; Jenkins Penny L; Jenkins W Donald Jr; W Donald Jenkins Jr Trust
|$3,489,000
|1402 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|12/13
|Germantown Creative LP
|BTP Nashville LLC
|$3,350,252
|1450 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|12/11
|Heffington Prop LLC
|AVI Prop LLC
|$3,200,000
|301 Woodland
|Nashville
|37213
|12/21
|Nnp Woodland LLC
|Chandler James F; Chandler Jerry K
|$3,100,000
|3670 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/17
|Kevco Prop LLC
|Fruehauf Maureen P; Odum Cheryl Lynn; Odum Jack D; Odum Jeanell C
|$2,850,000
|2612 Westwood
|Nashville
|37204
|12/6
|Bunkins LLC
|Comptrustagc TN
|$2,600,000
|Nashville
|37203
|12/18
|806 Olympic LLC
|Dano Family Inv Services Trust
|$2,000,000
|5425 Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|12/26
|Potter Real Estate LLC
|William Mark Richter 2016 Irrevocable Trust
|$1,950,000
|909 Conference
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|12/3
|Sainath Baba LLC
|VLS LLC
|$1,900,001
|333 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|12/20
|TKM Real Estate LLC
|Egbujor Grace; Egbujor Theophilus; Friendship Healthcare Systems Inc
|$1,800,000
|1033, 1041A Trinity
|Nashville
|37216
|12/19
|1041 East Trinity LP LLC
|Etlp LLC; Stratos Dev Group LLC
|$1,800,000
|810 Cherokee
|Nashville
|37207
|12/10
|Freeman-Dixon Family LP
|Mid-States Paper And Notion Co Inc
|$1,750,000
|924 Vine
|Nashville
|37203
|12/27
|Vine Street Partners Jv
|Const Enterprises Inc
|$1,520,000
|2824, 2826 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|12/31
|Super 98 Holdings LLC
|Achord Christine A
|$1,500,000
|205 Depot
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|12/12
|Ray Chad M
|Total Filtration Services Inc
|$1,450,000
|419 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|12/20
|419 Partners LLC
|Hunt Strategic Inv II LP
|$1,300,000
|1077 Trinity
|Nashville
|37216
|12/13
|Guth Revocable Living Trust
|Edison Dev Partners LLC
|$1,300,000
|1400 Arthur, 1405 10th, 1006 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|12/7
|1400 Arthur LLC
|Crawford Jewell; Willis Temore Jr Estate
|$1,250,000
|617 7th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/12
|Richland South LLC
|7D Devs LLC
|$1,150,000
|741 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37210
|12/27
|Shree Saibaba 90 LLC
|Champaneria Balu L; Champaneria Urmila B
|$1,100,000
|1700 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|12/3
|Taylor-May Trust
|2J LLC; 2J Gp
|$1,100,000
|1313, 1315 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|12/21
|Lucille Building LLC
|Fletcher David; Fletcher Lashane; Perkins Felicia
|$1,025,000
|1402 Paris
|Nashville
|37212
|12/19
|Campbell Curt; Campbell Kimberly S
|Cruse Carlie C; Cruse Todd R
|$1,000,000
|800 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|12/4
|Atp Inv LLC
|James E Pate Dds
|$975,000
|40 Middleton
|Nashville
|37210
|12/18
|40 Middleton Partners LLC
|Wamble Alisa S; Wamble James D
|$799,000
|2704 Berrywood
|Nashville
|37204
|12/27
|Epoch Inv Inc
|Frank Moore Holdings LLC
|$695,000
|2601 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|12/7
|Rsg Nolensville Gp
|Kreyer H H; Kreyer Heinz; Kreyer Richard
|$650,000
|2201 Murphy
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|Lewis Daniela R
|Del Partners
|$623,000
|3556 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|12/18
|Mt View Marketplace LLC
|First TN Bank Na
|$615,000
|2417, 2426 Crocker Springs
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|12/20
|Sulzen Kyle A; Sulzen Misha E
|Valley View Mobile Home Parks LLC
|$525,000
|87 Shepherd Hills
|Madison
|37115
|12/28
|Mark A Hafner Family Trust
|Jg Prop LLC
|$472,500
|200 24th
|Nashville
|37212
|12/13
|Vanderbilt University
|Convention of The Protestant Episcopal Church In The Diocese of TN
|$470,000
|2154 Baker
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|12/19
|Grace Robert L; Grace Christine; Grace Christine Howard
|James Willard Smith Inv Services Trust
|$395,000
|1121 Granny White
|Nashville
|37204
|12/4
|Barlow Builders LLC
|Monroe Harding Inc
|$300,000
|303 Criddle
|Nashville
|37219
|12/4
|Allen Julia
|Dorris Nicole; Dorris Thomas; Clouse Nicole M
|$295,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|12/6
|Dodson Carol R; Dodson Steven E Sr
|Surdel Karina Nurutdinova; Surdel Matthew Carl
|$260,000
|621, 623 James
|Nashville
|37209
|12/26
|McKiss LLC
|Kiss LP
|$236,000
|5128 Brick Church
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|12/20
|Schlarb Margaret; Schlarb Scott E
|Carnes Karen Hitt; Hitt Kenneth Estate; Hitt Sharon; Hitt Timothy; Hitt Wesley
|$235,000
|3800 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/20
|Amer Mohammad
|Nofal Zaidoun
|$200,000
|4425 Westlawn
|Nashville
|37209
|12/19
|Goodheart Denise; Goodheart Greg
|Floyd David A Jr; Floyd Leigh Ann
|$200,000
|1016 40th
|Nashville
|37209
|12/21
|Freeman Deborah M
|Woodbine Community Organization Wco Inc
|$197,000
|211 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|12/20
|Yazdanpanah Omid
|Horton Alden E III; Horton Juli G
|$178,000
|5012 Lickton
|Whites Cr
|37189
|12/3
|Lawson Brandon Alexander; Magnano Jenna
|Clark Jaclyn; Clark Josh
|$159,900
|184 Brooke Castle
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/10
|Reyes Maria L Diaz
|Wilkerson E W
|$115,000
Williamson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|1122 Murfreesboro
|Franklin
|37064
|12/27
|Chick Fil A Inc
|Fifteen Prop Inc; Nom Franklin Ltd L P
|$3,850,000
|0 Old Charlotte
|Franklin
|37064
|12/12
|Jenkins W Donald Jr; Jenkins W Donald Jr Trust
|Depriest William T (Estate Of)
|$3,300,000
|313 Downs
|Franklin
|37064
|12/4
|Foley Products Co
|Forterra Concrete Industries Inc
|$3,000,000
|1765 Warren Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/27
|Clement Kim Legacy Trust; Spouses Exempt Trust
|Baxter Chris E; Baxter Malcolm E
|$2,400,000
|4233 Gosey Hill
|Franklin
|37064
|12/21
|Williamson County Board of Education
|Erwin Albert; Erwin Barbara Noland; Noland Barbara P
|$2,387,000
|"317, 323, 329, 335, 341
|Royal Oaks"
|Franklin
|37064
|12/27
|Franklin Condos Allston LLC
|Campbell Brent A; Campbell Gale E
|$2,150,000
|3360 Sweeney Hollow
|Franklin
|37064
|12/14
|Mister Green Trust
|White Catherine And Jack Family Trust; White Jack And Catherine Family Trust; White Jack Cameron
|$1,900,000
|9634 Concord
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/19
|Oldsmith Group LLC
|Morgan Loyd E Jr; Morgan Pamela B
|$1,771,500
|6493 Peytonsville Arno
|College Gr
|37046
|12/19
|Millard Bart M; Millard Shannon K
|Kole Diane L; Kole Gerald M Jr
|$1,390,000
|347 Royal Oaks
|Franklin
|37064
|12/27
|Franklin Condos Allston LLC
|Campbell Brent A; Campbell Gale E
|$1,350,000
|2638 Pantall
|Thomps St
|37179
|12/14
|Littlebury Dev Co LLC
|Williams Alys
|$1,219,500
|2634 Baugh
|Thomps St
|37179
|12/14
|Littlebury Dev Co LLC
|Cameron Don R III
|$1,013,310
|256 Seaboard
|Franklin
|37067
|12/10
|Athena Hospitality Group LLC
|Cutrer Clyde W; Cutrer Jacqueline S
|$905,000
|2632 Pantall
|Thomps St
|37179
|12/14
|Littlebury Dev Co LLC
|Horvath Charles P; Horvath Lisa Annette
|$830,500
|1501 Franklin
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/7
|1501 Franklin Road Partners
|Bragg Debbie Burns; Bragg William B; Burns Debbie F
|$770,000
|5860 Old 96
|Franklin
|37064
|12/10
|Morena John P; Morena Patricia A
|Gorgone Gregory P; Gorgone Nancy C
|$740,000
|1804 Williamson
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/5
|522 Holdings LLC
|Pennington Austin Barlow
|$680,000
|8640 Taliaferro
|Eagleville
|37060
|12/10
|Swafford Laura F; Swafford William S
|Nippers Dale; Nippers Kathy
|$620,000
|5040 Chinkapin
|Franklin
|37064
|12/28
|Carr Teresa
|Chinkapin LLC
|$580,000
|4875 Byrd
|College Gr
|37046
|12/12
|Perry Dewayne; Perry Teresa Gayle
|Wright Wayne Thomas
|$550,000
|130 Seaboard
|Franklin
|37067
|12/11
|Shellnut Eric E; Shellnut Teresa K
|Slaughter John C; Slaughter Sharyn S
|$500,000
|1 Natchez
|Fairview
|37064
|12/7
|Bowman Larry; Bowman Sarah
|Polaris Real Estate Mgmt LLC
|$500,000
|6659 Flat Creek
|Spring Hill
|37174
|12/31
|Dawkins Krystle L; Dawkins Ross L
|Varney Paul Const LLC
|$450,000
|4416 Peytonsville
|Franklin
|37064
|12/10
|Franklin City Of
|Dodd Barbara Jean; Dodd Barbara Jean H; Dodd Brant Nelson; Dodd Bryan Nelson
|$450,000
|0 York
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/4
|Hassall Allen C; Kaplan Shawn
|Freeman Michele W; Garrison Teresa W; Stewart Henslee (Estate of); Wilson Michael Nelson; Wilson Teresa Jo; Wilson Troy Russell
|$418,000
|2003 Johnson Industrial
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/28
|SLN LLC
|Thomas Harry; Thomas Melissa
|$365,000
|5020 Hilltop
|College Gr
|37046
|12/7
|Pratt Paul Meek Jr
|Byram Anita S; Byram James S
|$335,000
|0 Evergreen
|Thomps St
|37179
|12/14
|Pearman Elisabeth E; Pearman Nicholas J
|Rains Dana T; Rains Elliott L
|$280,000
|1174 Waller
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/7
|Akhom Le Phouthara; Le Phouthara Akhom; Le Son
|McGuire Howard Curtis Jr; Owens Brent
|$243,000
|0 Lick Creek
|Primm Spr
|38476
|12/6
|Whitford Karen
|Soukup Charles J
|$190,000
|1804 Barker
|Thomps St
|37179
|12/18
|Ellis Kacey Leigh; Ellis Lance Marcus
|Lalaian Alexis Dickinson; Lalaian Timothy Samuel
|$165,000
|7361 Liberty
|Fairview
|37062
|12/5
|Dickie Dana; Dickie Jason
|Fairview Prop LLC
|$147,000
Rutherford County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|2108 Medical Center
|M'boro
|37129
|12/18
|Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union
|Inv Partners LLC
|$2,822,688
|8 Brookhaven
|M'boro
|37129
|12/21
|Hale Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Hon Shores TN LLC
|$2,000,000
|Medical Center
|M'boro
|37129
|12/20
|Swanson Devs L P
|Murfreesboro City Of
|$1,676,409
|Carothers
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/28
|Burkitt Hills Inv Group LLC
|Franklin Synergy Bank
|$1,620,000
|762 Holland Ridge, 724, 726, 728, 139 Lyndhurst
|La Vergne
|37086
|12/27
|Rh Partners Ownerco LLC
|Eph 2 Assets LLC
|$1,206,898
|824 INDUSTRIAL
|M'boro
|37129
|12/18
|Klingensmith Joseph; Klingensmith Toni; Makuch Jason; Makuch Tiffany
|Coffee County Bank
|$1,100,000
|5624 FRANKLIN
|M'boro
|37128
|12/28
|Jones D Glenn; Jones Pamela O
|2017 Jones Irrevocable Trust The; Jones D Glenn Tr
|$950,000
|1418 Broad
|M'boro
|37129
|12/18
|Trh Prop Mgmt LLC
|Irwin Kent; Irwin Robert H; Klock Ruth I; Medford Kelly Smith; Smith Vicky Lynn
|$850,100
|1907 Southpointe
|M'boro
|37130
|12/21
|Smotherman Charles Randy
|Murfreesboro Limited 19 LLC
|$850,000
|2501 Allisona
|Eagleville
|37060
|12/18
|Mogul Mark; Mogul Tammy L
|Wyatt Builders LLC
|$832,425
|4518 VETERANS
|Eagleville
|37060
|12/6
|WMG Dev LLC
|Wright Mary Katheryn; Wright Mary Kathryn; Wright Mary Kathryn Thorne
|$825,000
|320 Broad
|M'boro
|37130
|12/11
|Cash America Central Inc
|Newburgh Realty II LLC
|$785,000
|1030 Rock Springs Midland
|Christiana
|37037
|12/18
|Fox Michael W; Fox Tera M
|Lorenz Jennifer; Lorenz Patrick Jon
|$701,500
|593 Lowry
|Smyrna
|37167
|12/21
|Binhai Inv Inc
|Devine M R Const Inc; Devine Yuk Mei Family Trust
|$700,000
|Riverwatch
|M'boro
|37128
|12/3
|Splashys LLC
|Pirtle Mark A
|$700,000
|6623 Almaville
|Arrington
|37014
|12/28
|Blankenship David William; Blankenship Lisa Kamryn
|Gibbs Craig
|$689,900
|733 Coleman
|M'boro
|37127
|12/14
|Few Charles Justin; Few Rebecca
|Holmes Andy
|$655,000
|6351 WAYSIDE
|Christiana
|37037
|12/26
|Upton Jody; Upton Kimberly
|Ward Donald & Mary Revocable Living Trust The
|$627,500
|5664 Snail Shell Cave
|Rockvale
|37153
|12/17
|Thompson Jennifer; Thompson John
|Anderson Sam Const Inc
|$610,000
|7 Brookhaven
|M'boro
|37129
|12/18
|Kirby Robert L
|Quesenberry Larry; Quesenberry Susan
|$600,000
|610, 615 Burton
|M'boro
|37130
|12/20
|Veselich Derek; Yancey James
|Maxwell Ronald C
|$575,000
|613 Potomac
|Smyrna
|37167
|12/13
|C&S Business Prop LLC
|Hearthstone Prop LLC
|$467,500
|413 HAZELWOOD
|Smyrna
|37167
|12/14
|Morse Corinne Jeanette Chapman; Morse Dylan Stephen Troy
|Ladd Margaret V R
|$420,000
|2106 Main
|M'boro
|37130
|12/3
|Synarong Han Robert
|Prather Robert J; Slayden Gary F
|$375,000
|200 Burton
|M'boro
|37130
|12/12
|Stones River Dev Corp
|East David Brock; McCarter Gilbert Wayne
|$365,000
|11131 Bradyville
|Readyville
|37149
|12/19
|Truett Mark A; Truett Sheila
|Duke Anita Lowe; Duke Lowell
|$352,000
|3334 Holly Grove
|Lascassas
|37085
|12/21
|Ammerman Norm
|Dixson Carla
|$323,000
|105 HAZELWOOD
|Smyrna
|37167
|12/17
|Tinkham John S Sr
|Dabet Khaled Fawaz El; El Dabet Khaled Fawaz
|$319,500
|426 LAWSON
|Smyrna
|37167
|12/4
|Siddiqi Mukhtar Ahman
|Swanson Brandall; Swanson Surgena Kilby
|$308,500
|875 DASHIEL
|M'boro
|37129
|12/28
|Fogle Smith Prop LLC
|Frazier Prop LLC
|$275,000
|611 Potomac
|Smyrna
|37167
|12/7
|Ratterman Craig
|Hearthstone Prop LLC
|$258,500
|Coleman Hill
|Rockvale
|37153
|12/11
|Chaudhry Luttefurrahman; Rahman Mansoora
|Davis Joseph C LLC
|$255,000
|BARFIELD
|M'boro
|37128
|12/14
|Achiever Dev LLC
|Bd West Inv; Luckey David J
|$250,000
|Johnson
|Christiana
|37037
|12/14
|Wiser Eldred J; Wiser Melanie Anne
|Dismukes Irrevocable Trust; Dismukes Karen E Tr
|$249,418
|148 MERRITT
|La Vergne
|37086
|12/21
|GB Capital LLC
|Milby Darrell O; Milby Jackie
|$235,000
|1145 Lawrence
|M'boro
|37128
|12/19
|Bui Ngocdiep; Nguyen Hung
|Burns Frank V
|$212,630
|816 General Westmoreland
|M'boro
|37129
|12/10
|Latondress Adam
|Ferrer Katherine A; Hill Katherine; Hill Michael
|$209,900
|1706 Bradyville
|M'boro
|37130
|12/26
|Llanos-Romero Cecilla; Romero Cecilla Llanos
|Martin Helen W; Martin John D
|$200,000
|Plainview
|Christiana
|37037
|12/18
|Bruce Donald L Tr; Bruce Donald Revocable Living Trust
|Alsup Frank R; Alsup Frank Randolph
|$197,705
|1004 Memorial
|M'boro
|37129
|12/3
|Swanson Devs LP
|Haji Haji
|$190,000
|1009 Julian
|M'boro
|37128
|12/3
|Warner Jessica; Warner Whitman
|Strawn Prop LLC
|$190,000
|209 Puckett
|M'boro
|37128
|12/4
|100% Chiropractic Nashville 2 LLC
|Strawn Prop LLC
|$185,000
|120 GAMBILL
|La Vergne
|37086
|12/5
|Pickney Robert J
|Edwards Leo Glen Estate; Edwards Virginia N
|$171,600
|Sharpsville
|M'boro
|37130
|12/27
|Ford Kelly M; Ford Kevin M
|Young James R; Young Marian S
|$169,500
|Gum
|M'boro
|37127
|12/19
|Campbell Kenneth Gregory
|Sircy Melba Kemp; Sircy Rickey; Sircy Timothy Kemp
|$161,700
|1017 Ashwood
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|12/21
|Vela Tulio Ernesto
|Ellis-Fanning Frances; Fanning Frances Ellis
|$159,900
|4750 Almaville
|Smyrna
|37167
|12/5
|Collins Shawn B
|Blevins James V; Blevins Margaret L
|$145,600
|4425 Woodbury
|M'boro
|37127
|12/14
|Saba Way LLC
|Duke Ronnie
|$135,000
|41A Highway
|Eagleville
|37060
|12/28
|McCord Ray Anne
|McCord Don E Estate; McCord Don Edward Estate; McCord Don Family Trust; McCord Don Estate
|$125,400
Sumner County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|110 Saint Blaise
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/27
|Gallatin Medical Prop LLC
|St Blaise Partners L P
|$17,862,068
|202 Walton Ferry
|Hndrsnville
|37075
|12/21
|American Eagle Hendersonville LLC
|Blc Pennington Place LLC
|$14,212,500
|150 Jenkins
|Hndrsnville
|37075
|12/26
|Tnhomesites.Com
|Bryan Susan; Greer Betty F J; Griffin John P
|$3,628,512
|Long Hollow
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/28
|Trails At Hunter Pointe LLC
|Gallatin Land LLC
|$3,200,000
|404 Highway 52
|Portland
|37148
|12/3
|Kirby Kelly; Kirby Steven
|Portland TN Hwy 52 LLC
|$3,032,000
|2A Woods
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/19
|Nashville Pike LLC
|Sumner Partners
|$2,485,084
|117 JERRY
|Portland
|37148
|12/5
|Anabelle Hills LLC
|Randall Ronnie L
|$2,275,000
|1089 GREGORY
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/11
|Baskerville Bobby II
|Gregory Real Estate LLC
|$1,700,000
|880 Greenlea
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/21
|Power Consulting Assoc Inc
|Glz Kendall Plaza L P
|$1,300,000
|415 BROADWAY
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/26
|Shree Jay Khodiyar LLC
|Surati Capital Inv LLC
|$1,200,000
|110 Taylor Industrial
|Hndrsnville
|37075
|12/10
|Mc2 Group Inc
|Dean Dennis W
|$1,035,000
|Bugg Hollow
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/20
|Pine Hollow Prop LLC
|Bugg/Happy Hollow LLC
|$1,000,000
|153, 155 SANDERS FERRY
|Hndrsnville
|37075
|12/28
|Moran Joseph Richard III
|Infinity Prop Part LLC
|$950,000
|Savannah Marketplace
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/20
|Tallgrass Holdings II LLC
|Savannah Market Place LLC
|$774,558
|1351 Louisville
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|12/28
|Palomino Salvador Zaragoza
|Valley View Mobile Home Parks LLC
|$710,000
|1090 Gaines Hill
|Wstmorlnd
|37186
|12/18
|Allen Jason T; Holleman Henry; Holleman Morris
|Cole James E; McCoy Gregory
|$645,620
|31W Highway
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|12/14
|Shane Barbara B; Shane Carl D
|Bank of America N A; Menefee Valere P Estate
|$640,000
|0 Mount Vernon Off
|Bethpage
|37022
|12/27
|Brushy Fork Creek Trust
|Jones Nicolas L; Jones Samuel H; Jones Terry L
|$500,000
|491 PEE DEE BRANCH
|Cottontown
|37048
|12/3
|Lindsey Donald T; Lindsey Erin L
|Watts Johnny W III
|$475,000
|1919 Long Hollow
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/10
|TN Homesite.Com
|Isaacs Linda; Newman John Franklin Estate; Newman Madelyn Cheryl
|$425,000
|1701 Rock Bridge
|Bethpage
|37022
|12/5
|Borrajo Heather N; Borrajo Jeremiah L
|Gregory R David
|$399,900
|1670 BROADWAY
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/28
|Martin Chad Lee; Martin Danielle
|Hunter Elsie M; Hunter James D
|$350,000
|169 Chipman
|Bethpage
|37022
|12/11
|Toney Jennifer; Toney Theodore
|Graves Glenn Steven; Graves Steve; Graves Teresa L
|$335,000
|329 KEYTOWN
|Portland
|37148
|12/21
|Hille Heather N; Hille Jakob A
|Catron Debra R; Catron John H Jr
|$335,000
|1398 Ab Wade
|Portland
|37148
|12/11
|Shaw Alex Millicent; Whitson Michael David
|Baker Randall M
|$257,500
|Red River
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/7
|Alexander Emily W; Alexander Roy
|Garrott Prop LLC
|$250,000
|385 BEN ALBERT
|Cottontown
|37048
|12/3
|Downey Tiffiany
|Elledge Dawn Waddell; Elledge Ellis Hugh Jr
|$220,000
|2360 Highway 31
|Wh House
|37188
|12/21
|Fuqua Edward; Fuqua Sandra
|Pickney Janis E Estate; Woodard Gina; Woodard Gina Exec
|$218,000
|804 BUTLER BRIDGE
|Portland
|37148
|12/12
|Richardson Phillip W
|Richardson Justin
|$187,500
|1821 Rock Bridge
|Bethpage
|37022
|12/4
|Madden Laura J
|Coates Stephen J
|$175,000
|127 Jake Link
|Cottontown
|37048
|12/5
|Ray James Bryan
|Ray Ethelene W Estate
|$156,500
|4411 BLEDSOE
|Wstmorlnd
|37186
|12/6
|Vollhoffer James; Vollhoffer Tara
|Walter & Janet Sill Living Trust
|$131,500
Wilson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|0 Franklin
|Lebanon
|
|12/17
|JCF Lebanon LLC
|Mousavi Hassan Member; Richland South LLC
|$2,150,000
|10550 Murfreesboro
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/10
|FD Warr Acres Holdings LLC
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$1,285,000
|0 Leeville
|
|
|12/31
|McCulloch James F; Wall W Andrew
|Webb Barbara Clerk And Master And Special Commissioner And Receiver
|$1,036,800
|668 Turney
|Aubrntwn
|37016
|12/6
|Bowling Tracy
|Brasfield Mark T
|$650,000
|3782 CAIRO BEND
|
|
|12/18
|National Transfer Services LLC
|Nash J Suzanne
|$567,500
|0 Eastgate
|Lebanon
|
|12/10
|Lebanon Associates LLC
|Eastgate Commercial Inc
|$565,680
|712 Cumberland
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/4
|Badru Inc
|Edde Jeff G; Edde Michael S
|$525,000
|507 CARVER
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/3
|Emerson Gary D; Emerson Sandra D
|Eastland Const Inc
|$499,900
|3370 COLES FERRY
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/17
|Farmington Woods LLC
|Trice Alice M; Trice John R
|$484,000
|4735 Meandering
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/28
|Trotter Jeffrey A; Trotter Mary A
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$429,398
|8236 Carthage
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/27
|Patterson Michael
|Olivier Andre C; Olivier Jeanne M
|$425,000
|4735 Meandering
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/20
|Guarino Charlene; Guarino Joseph M
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$404,672
|EASTOVER
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/3
|Linam Frank R Jr; Linam Melissa C
|Friedman Robert H Dvm
|$388,000
|2550 Cedar Grove
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/31
|Jones Rachel; Jones Stephen; Reese William III
|Finch Deanna Smith; Smith Dennis; Webb Barbara Clerk & Master
|$379,000
|4735 Meandering
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/20
|Gibson Kenneth Paul; Gibson Natalie Ann
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$377,062
|4735 Meandering
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/20
|Gabriel Cindy Lou
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$359,599
|4735 Meandering
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/14
|Sells Susan A
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$354,490
|0 Vesta
|Lebanon
|
|12/21
|Wright Amanda; Wright Brian
|Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church; Providence Primitive Baptist Church
|$350,000
|4735 Meandering
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/20
|Pepin Jason E; Pepin Leigh A
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$348,725
|1055 Chatsworth
|Old Hickory
|37138
|12/12
|Jain Rahul
|Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC
|$236,700
|1001 Cumberland
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/31
|Sigman Prop LLC
|Boggs Drew
|$232,500
|602 Main
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/31
|Sigma Prop LLC
|Boggs Ashley Drew
|$232,500
|1055 Chatsworth
|Old Hickory
|37138
|12/12
|Basilio Erwin L
|McClung Mack H; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC
|$230,950
|100 Villa
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/21
|Smith Joanne; Smith Kevin
|Blackwell John S
|$229,900
|1055 Chatsworth
|Old Hickory
|37138
|12/12
|Grooms Pamela
|Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC
|$228,150
|1055 Chatsworth
|Old Hickory
|37138
|12/20
|Carey Julee E
|Uhl Kendra R; Uhl Nathaniel
|$227,500
|706, 708 Vincent Cason
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/5
|Purcell Deanna R; Purcell James Eric
|Lancaster Betty Jean Member; Lancaster Prop LLC
|$225,000
|100 Villa
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/28
|Taylor Julie Milette
|Blackwell John S
|$224,900
|100 Villa
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/27
|Cantrell Charles Wesley
|Blackwell John S
|$224,900
|0 Signature
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/11
|Getsi Michael Edward
|Langley Nathan Member; Lklb LLC
|$215,000
|117 Hatton
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/7
|Dockins Deborah D; Dockins John D
|Thomson Michael
|$199,500
|0 Trammel
|
|
|12/4
|Pate Donna J; Pate Ralph F
|Fennell Allen E; Fennell Brenda J
|$175,000
|0 Trice
|
|
|12/21
|Kennedy Misty A; Kennedy Todd M
|Montgomery Bryan Neal; Montgomery Jesica Lee
|$175,000
|122 CASTLEWOOD
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/17
|Garrett Nola M; Garrett William C
|Fleming Carolyn Gill; Gill Ronald Franklin Exec; Hooker Edna Lee; Merritt Charlene Finley Estate
|$175,000
|412 Cumberland
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/10
|Tomlinson Bobby; Tomlinson Taylor
|Morgan And Neal Prop Inc
|$154,350
|1925 SAUNDERSVILLE FERRY
|
|
|12/3
|Polacek Valerie; Uber Paul
|Gregory Mark Allen Partner; Mgp Prop
|$142,750
|0 Barlow
|
|
|12/14
|Short Brian W; Short Jennifer
|Lidyard David R; Lidyard Pamela R
|$125,000
|732 Page
|Lebanon
|37087
|12/21
|Mitchell Charles S Jr
|Morgan And Neal Prop Inc
|$120,750
|Simmons Bluff
|
|
|12/13
|Potter Carla M; Potter Shaun C
|Chisesi Jerry Honnick Irrevocable Trust
|$120,000