The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019

White House rejects report showing slowed growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the National Economic Council is rejecting a Congressional Budget Office assessment showing slowed growth following a five-week government shutdown.

President Donald Trump's top economist, Larry Kudlow, says the White House "frequently" disagrees with the CBO. The nonpartisan agency estimated Monday that the shutdown resulted in the permanent loss of $3 billion in lost gross domestic product.

The sum is a modest figure in a $20 trillion-plus economy.

Kudlow tells reporters at the White House that there was "certainly no permanent damage to the economy" from the shutdown.

A partial government shutdown is possible again next month when funding for many agencies runs out Feb. 15 under the short-term spending deal reached Friday.

