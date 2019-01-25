Tennessee names rural economic development official

VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's economic and community development commissioner has found his new rural assistant commissioner from within his department.

Commissioner Bob Rolfe has named Sammie Arnold as the department's assistant commissioner of community and rural development.

Arnold has been with the department since 2013. The Dyersburg native was most recently the assistant commissioner of strategy and legislative affairs.

In his first executive order, new Republican Gov. Bill Lee instructed his agencies to recommend how they serve rural Tennessee regions.

The department says it has provided more than $34 million to rural communities throughout the state since 2017.

Arnold is the husband of Lee's press secretary, Laine Arnold.