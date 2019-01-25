Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019

Global leaders call for action on climate change

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — World Bank chief Kristalina Georgieva urged the global elites to take a simple step to understand the urgency of combating climate change: "Get the picture of your children, your grandchildren in front of you."

Speaking on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Georgieva warned that the potential "cost in terms of suffering is immeasurable" if the world can't control a rise in temperatures.

She dismissed the idea that cutting emissions would hurt the economy, citing a study that found a rapid rise in temperatures could slash global economic output by 25 percent.

Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, said: "Rising temperatures will wipe out whole segments of economies."

The "new climate economy," by contrast, would create 65 million jobs, Georgieva said.

