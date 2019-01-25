Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019

Nashville utilities to give federal workers shutdown break

Updated 7:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville's power and water utilities are offering relief to federal workers furloughed by the government shutdown.

A news release Thursday from Mayor David Briley's office says Nashville Electric Service will extend bill payments for 30 days for impacted federal workers. They can call 615-736-6900 to discuss payment options.

Metro Water Services says furloughed federal employees experiencing temporary financial hardship won't be charged late fees or be disconnected for nonpayment.

Customers must bring a photo ID and furlough paperwork to the Metro Water Services customer services center or call 615-862-4600. If the furloughed employee isn't listed on the account, a marriage license or other utility bill may be required to prove residency.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0