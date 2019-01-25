Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019

March oral arguments set in Tennessee lawmakers refugee case

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have a March court date in an appeal of their dismissed lawsuit against the federal government over the refugee resettlement program.

Court records show a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel will hear oral arguments March 19 in Cincinnati.

The March 2017 lawsuit argued the refugee program is forcing Tennessee to spend money on additional services, including health care and education.

A March ruling deemed it is speculative for Tennessee to contend it might lose $7 billion annually in federal Medicaid money if it refuses to spend state money on refugee services through Medicaid.

The Thomas More Law Center says it's working the case for free for the Republican-led General Assembly.

The lawsuit wasn't backed by state Attorney General Herbert Slatery or then-Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

