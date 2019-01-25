Sometimes change is hard

VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019

Note: License plates have been obscured to protect the offenders. -- Leigh Singleton |The Ledger

Burkley Allen, who represents Hillsboro Village in Metro Council, informed neighbors in mid-September of the introduction of “back-in” parking along Acklen Avenue in Hillsboro Village.

“This is a much safer configuration that will provide the same amount of parking, but with much better visibility for exiting the parking space,” she explained, adding the logistics of maneuvering into these spaces.

“I expect it may take a little while to get used to the new set-up since this is the first example in Nashville,” she continued. “There are many cities that have implemented back-in angled parking with good data to support the improved safety.

“I’m excited for our part of town to be the pilot on this, and I welcome comments and feed-back once you’ve had a chance to try it out a few times.”

As of this week, few apparently had grasped the concept, as evidenced by the photo below, which shows zero adherence to the instructions painted on the street.