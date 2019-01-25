Adams and Reese consolidates offices

VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019

Adams and Reese has announced the consolidation of its Nashville operations in the firm’s downtown location.

After its longtime building on Music Row was sold, Adams and Reese’s Music Row attorneys have moved to the firm’s Nashville office at Fifth Third Center, 424 Church Street, joining a group of more than 30 attorneys and government relations professionals in that location.

“This is the end of an era for Adams and Reese on Music Row, and we’re saddened to say goodbye to a location we truly loved,” said Lynn Morrow, who served as the partner in charge for Adams and Reese’s Music Row office. “While we wish we could have remained housed in this part of the historic community, we were forced to make a change following the sale of our building. It created an exciting opportunity for us to join our colleagues just blocks away, and the move allows us to better collaborate with the entire Adams and Reese team in Nashville.”

Hall of Fame spotlights music of recent past

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will celebrate the music of 2018 in an exhibit that opens March 8.

“American Currents: The Music of 2018” will run through Feb. 8, 2020.

The exhibit carefully examines the previous year in country music, defined broadly to include country-related styles such as Americana and bluegrass music, and offers rich detail about the noteworthy figures and events in country music’s recent past.

“Each year brings new components to the country music story, and 2018 was no different,” says Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Last year, we witnessed extraordinary chart and tour success, exciting collaborations, and well-deserved honors. American Currents allows us to highlight these moments while showing their significance in country music history.”

CereCore unveils name change, rebranding

Nashville-based Parallon Technology Solutions announces a rebranding, changing its name to CereCore.

The changes are meant to represent a direction that more closely reflects the company’s commitment to empowering caregivers to provide life-saving healthcare. The new name emphasizes CereCore’s position as the provider of the intelligent technical solutions that exist at the core of healthcare operations.

The name is comprised of two terms linked together to form a descriptive name for the organization. The term “Cere” is part of the word cerebral, and “Core” denotes the center of operations. Thus, CereCore creates intelligent solutions at the core of healthcare operations.

“Our team’s passion to empower those who provide life-saving healthcare has inspired us to develop a brand that better tells our story,” says CereCore president and CEO, Curtis Watkins. “While our operations will remain unchanged, our new brand accurately reflects our core values, attributes, and mission.”

Adds Phil Sobol, vice president of marketing and sales, “The decision to embark on a rebranding project was deliberate. Our goal was to better position ourselves in the market and to more accurately represent the impact that our team has in the healthcare industry.”

CM buys Sailthru, Liveclicker

CM Group, headquartered in Nashville, has announced it has acquired Sailthru and Liveclicker.

CM is a family of marketing technology companies including Campaign Monitor, Delivra and Emma.

The acquisitions add nearly $60 million in revenue and 540 new customers, including Bloomberg, Samsung and Fashion Nova.

Sailthru, a cross-channel experience management platform, and Liveclicker, a provider of real-time email personalization solutions for marketers, bring easy to use, effective and scalable enterprise solutions to CM Group.

“The CM Group vision is to be the most respected, fastest growing family of marketing technology companies in the world,” says Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group.

“Sailthru and Liveclicker are extraordinary technologies capable of solving important marketing problems, and we will be making additional investments in the businesses to further accelerate their growth.’’

Liveclicker’s ability to deliver live and geographically relevant content allows its customers, including AT&T, Quicken Loans and TJX Companies to connect with consumers without the complexity of legacy solutions or the risk of sharing out-of-date, irrelevant content to subscribers. Sailthru’s customers include TechStyle Fashion Group, Business Insider and other Fortune 500 retailers and publishing enterprises.

With the acquisitions of Sailthru and Liveclicker, CM Group now has more than 500 employees and over 300,000 customers globally.

Change Healthcare, Health Fidelity team

Change Healthcare, based in Nashville, has announced a collaboration with Health Fidelity, Inc.

The partnership will offer a risk adjustment solution that embeds natural language processing and machine learning technology into its risk adjustment coding offering to help Medicare Advantage, ACA commercial, and Medicaid payers increase claim accuracy and better address compliance obligations.

Health plans are under mounting pressure to submit well-supported codes, and the cost of non-compliance can be substantial. However, risk adjustment remains a predominantly manual and tedious process in which coding specialists review records for unreported risk conditions.

By leveraging Health Fidelity’s NLP technology, coders will be better able to prioritize and review charts with greater accuracy and compliance.

“Risk adjustment requires a high level of clinical data acquisition and careful analysis of millions of medical records to assign the proper diagnosis code to claims,” says Doug Duskin, senior vice president and general manager, clinical review, Change Healthcare.

“Health Fidelity’s NLP engine has demonstrated very high sensitivity in identifying ICD and HCC codes, enabling their clients to realize a 20-30 percent increase in risk capture. This added capability is exciting as we expect it will lead to better gap closure and improved quality of care and outcomes for members.”

Churchill launches ‘Rate Secured’ plan

Brentwood-based Churchill Mortgage has announced the launch of its “Rate Secured” program.

The plan locks eligible borrowers into an interest rate for 90-days after engaging with the lender, whether or not they have a home or property already selected.

Churchill provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states.

“More than ever, borrowers need services such as these to help them make smarter mortgage decisions,” says Tom Gillen, senior vice president of secondary marketing for Churchill.

“Coupled with our Certified Homebuyer Program, Rate Secured allows borrowers to shop for their dream home with the confidence that their loan will close seamlessly, and at a rate they can plan around.”

Conner to open new plant in Clarksville

Conner Industries Inc., of Fort Worth, has announced it will open a new manufacturing plant in Clarksville on Feb. 1.

Conner is a provider of industrial wood and packaging solutions, specializing in supplying cut lumber (softwoods, hardwoods, and panel products) needed for pallets, crates, and skid parts, as well as fully assembled custom pallets, crates, and industrial containers.

The expansion to Montgomery County comes on the heels of strong first quarter growth for the company and is one of several new investments Conner has made in recent months.

New equipment expenditures for several of its plants, a revamped online presence, and the implementation of new technologies at the corporate level signal strong business growth for the industrial wood and custom pallet and crate manufacturer.

“We’re very pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Clarksville, Tennessee,” says David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries. “This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it also allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing needs of the Nashville market.”

The new facility plans an initial hire of twenty manufacturing employees, and is comprised of a 30,000-square-foot assembly area, along with several acres designated for product storage and a rail spur on site with a loading dock.

While the new Clarksville plant will be initially set up to carry out wood packaging products assembly, it will also serve as a warehousing and cross docking location for break bulk, and offer 3PL services for JIT delivery.

Captain D’s expands with franchise pact

Captain D’s, based in Nashville has announced the company has signed a franchise development agreement with Chris Benner and Ed Stokes of Trident Holdings LLC.

The agreement adds eight corporate-owned Captain D’s locations in Mississippi and will be developing 10 new Captain D’s throughout the state, as well as in key Southeast target markets, including Louisiana and Georgia, over the next several years.

Trident Holdings LLC signed its first agreement with Captain D’s in 2015, and has since become the brand’s largest franchisee, currently operating 33 restaurants across seven states.

Trident Holdings LLC will also be adding Captain D’s sister brand Grandy’s to its portfolio, with plans to develop 10 new locations of the Southern-style quick service concept throughout the Southeast, beginning in Nashville.

Smartdollar to work with ADP on financial plans

Nashville-based Smartdollar and ADP have developed a new strategic relationship to help Americans who are working without a solid financial plan.

“At ADP, we offer a holistic financial wellness program that can be customized to meet the workplace needs of employers and their employees,” says Chris Luongo, division vice president of strategy, marketing, and business development at ADP Retirement Services. “We accomplish this by building relationships with providers, like SmartDollar, specializing in delivering financial wellness solutions.”

Unemployment in America is at its lowest level in 16 years, but behind the good numbers looms a troublesome truth: Consumer debt has reached record levels. Too many Americans are working without a solid financial plan.

SmartDollar is an easy-to-use, online, mobile-friendly benefit – the only financial wellness program that leads to lasting behavioral change. With expertise and a proven track record, SmartDollar meets employees where they are and helps them get quick wins as they do the work it takes to gain control of their money.

“Most Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck and nearly half couldn’t afford a $400 emergency without borrowing money,” says Brian Hamilton, vice president of SmartDollar.