VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019
Nashville Originals Restaurant Week. Enjoy a week of special discounts at dozens of restaurants throughout the city. Most restaurants offer two-or three-course meals during lunch or dinner from $10-$30. Through Sunday. Information
TUESDAY, JAN. 29
Inclusion & Diversity Luncheon
A workshop designed to celebrate the cultural, ethnic and sexual backgrounds, workplace qualifications and experience differences in social and political viewpoints. Learn how to create a workplace environment that places value on treating all employees as individuals, fairly and without bias. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Fee: Free. Information
Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch
American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. Information
FRIDAY, FEB. 1
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource
Market Like a Pro: Marketing Lessons from the Nashville Predators. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information
FEB. 1-3
Antiques & Garden Show
This year’s theme, “A Passion for Home,” will feature top-notch speakers like Grammy winner Faith Hill, interior designed Ray Booth, and architect Bobby McAlpine and many other experts. Fee: $20 until Jan. 27, and $25, 65+, $5. Music City Center. Information
SATURDAY, FEB. 2
First Saturday Art Crawl
Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information
SUNDAY, FEB. 3
Stones River Region, AACA Swap Meet
The 31st annual swap meet at the Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $7 donations, Kids under 12 free. Parking: $5. Information
TUESDAY, FEB. 5
Williamson, Inc. Day on the Hill
Get a look behind the curtain of state government from the Williamson County delegation and Williamson, Inc.’s Directory of Government Affairs Kel McDowell. 6:45-11 a.m. Tennessee State Capitol, 600 Charlotte Ave., Fee: Members $85, Nonmembers $100. Information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 6
Chamber East Networking Coffee
Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Inglewood Elementary School, 1700 Riverside Drive. 8:15-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Fee: Free. Information
THURSDAY, FEB. 7
Member Orientation
Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 8 a.m. registration, 8:20 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Breakfast provided. Registration required. Information
SATURDAY, FEB. 9
Watertown is for Lovers Event
The Watertown is For Lovers event will include free vow renewals with certificates, keepsake photos, wine tasting with chocolate tasting, craft sessions, boutiques for shopping, art galleries to peruse and local eateries to enjoy. Additional event options include Valentine Murder Mystery Train and Dinner Show. Information
SUNDAY, FEB. 10
A Conversation with Bob Woodward
The longtime Washington Post’s 46 years of reporting and Washington connections give him a unique insight to what’s really going on in Washington, and offers audience’s answers to some of today’s most important questions that no other source can provide. Fee: $39.50+. 7 p.m., War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North. Information
MONDAY, FEB. 11
REIN Event
Explode Your Profits with Lease Options. Discover how lease options give you more ways to turn a profit with real estate. Location to be announced, register for event to receive address. Fee: $35 and up. Information: www.reintn.org/
TUESDAY, FEB. 12
Chamber South Quarterly Meeting
Non-profits embody some of the best values, create call to-actions and play a vital role in building healthy communities locally and nationally. Chamber South will highlight various non-profits by hosting a non-profit showcase. Participating organizations will give 30-second elevator pitches on who they are, what they do and how you can become involved. Come network, support your local non-profits and get educated on ways to become engaged. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100, Nashville, 37211. 8-9:30 a.m. Information