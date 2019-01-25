VOL. 43 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 25, 2019

Nashville Originals Restaurant Week. Enjoy a week of special discounts at dozens of restaurants throughout the city. Most restaurants offer two-or three-course meals during lunch or dinner from $10-$30. Through Sunday. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 29

Inclusion & Diversity Luncheon

A workshop designed to celebrate the cultural, ethnic and sexual backgrounds, workplace qualifications and experience differences in social and political viewpoints. Learn how to create a workplace environment that places value on treating all employees as individuals, fairly and without bias. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Fee: Free. Information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Market Like a Pro: Marketing Lessons from the Nashville Predators. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

FEB. 1-3

Antiques & Garden Show

This year’s theme, “A Passion for Home,” will feature top-notch speakers like Grammy winner Faith Hill, interior designed Ray Booth, and architect Bobby McAlpine and many other experts. Fee: $20 until Jan. 27, and $25, 65+, $5. Music City Center. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, FEB. 3

Stones River Region, AACA Swap Meet

The 31st annual swap meet at the Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $7 donations, Kids under 12 free. Parking: $5. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 5

Williamson, Inc. Day on the Hill

Get a look behind the curtain of state government from the Williamson County delegation and Williamson, Inc.’s Directory of Government Affairs Kel McDowell. 6:45-11 a.m. Tennessee State Capitol, 600 Charlotte Ave., Fee: Members $85, Nonmembers $100. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 6

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Inglewood Elementary School, 1700 Riverside Drive. 8:15-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Fee: Free. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 7

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 8 a.m. registration, 8:20 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Breakfast provided. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

Watertown is for Lovers Event

The Watertown is For Lovers event will include free vow renewals with certificates, keepsake photos, wine tasting with chocolate tasting, craft sessions, boutiques for shopping, art galleries to peruse and local eateries to enjoy. Additional event options include Valentine Murder Mystery Train and Dinner Show. Information

SUNDAY, FEB. 10

A Conversation with Bob Woodward

The longtime Washington Post’s 46 years of reporting and Washington connections give him a unique insight to what’s really going on in Washington, and offers audience’s answers to some of today’s most important questions that no other source can provide. Fee: $39.50+. 7 p.m., War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 11

REIN Event

Explode Your Profits with Lease Options. Discover how lease options give you more ways to turn a profit with real estate. Location to be announced, register for event to receive address. Fee: $35 and up. Information: www.reintn.org/

TUESDAY, FEB. 12

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting

Non-profits embody some of the best values, create call to-actions and play a vital role in building healthy communities locally and nationally. Chamber South will highlight various non-profits by hosting a non-profit showcase. Participating organizations will give 30-second elevator pitches on who they are, what they do and how you can become involved. Come network, support your local non-profits and get educated on ways to become engaged. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100, Nashville, 37211. 8-9:30 a.m. Information