Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

Resolution denouncing neo-Nazis resurfaces in Tennessee

Updated 2:48PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Nashville lawmaker is once again backing a resolution denouncing neo-Nazis and white nationalists after similar proposals failed to gain traction in the Tennessee Legislature last year.

Democratic Rep. John Ray Clemmons, who is also running for Nashville mayor, filed the resolution Wednesday. Hours earlier, the Tennessee House adopted a separate resolution praising Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and also promising that the state will continue to "fight against racism."

Clemmons' resolution, however, urges law enforcement to recognize white national groups as "domestic terrorist organizations."

It's unknown how far Clemmons' resolution will go. In 2018, his resolution died in the House after failing to secure a second motion in a subcommittee.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth tells The Tennessean the MLK resolution accomplishes a similar purpose as Clemmons' version.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0