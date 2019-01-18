Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen delaying testimony to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer is postponing his public testimony to Congress.

Michael Cohen won't appear as scheduled before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7.

Cohen's adviser Lanny Davis says the delay is on the advice of Cohen's lawyers because Cohen's still cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Davis also says Cohen has received threats.

The Democratic-led committee is investigating hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign to silence women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Prosecutors say Trump directed Cohen to make the payments as a way to quash potential scandals during the campaign.

Trump's denied having an affair.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the campaign.

